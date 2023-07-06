MEDIA ADVISORY: July 6, 2023

WHAT

The 2023 American Fitness Index focuses on the prevalence of chronic diseases in our country and makes the research-based case for physical activity as an effective way to address them. Six out of 10 American adults have a chronic disease, and four out of 10 have two or more. We also know that chronic disease can contribute to anxiety and depression, exacerbating the growing number of people struggling with mental health. The overall effects of chronic diseases on quality of life are significant, so it is critical that we work together to address this rapidly growing problem. No city is immune to chronic disease but, fortunately, every city and every person can take positive steps toward creating healthier lifestyles. Physical activity has proven to be an effective tool in reducing the prevalence of many chronic diseases. Getting sufficient physical activity could prevent one in 12 cases of diabetes, one in 15 cases of heart disease and one in 10 premature deaths. Additionally, physical activity prevents or reduces the symptoms of anxiety and depression that are often elevated in those diagnosed with a chronic disease.

We also know that food is medicine, and consistent access to nutritious food is an essential part of maintaining health. When we provide our bodies with nutritious foods, we are less affected by diet-sensitive chronic conditions. Proper nutrition, fitness and health are deeply connected, and when we prioritize all three, we can improve our quality of life.

At the community level, the Fitness Index is used as an assessment and evaluation tool to educate community leaders on the importance of key indicators of physical activity. Leaders can then focus on policy, systems and environmental change strategies that create sustainability for their community. ACSM and the Elevance Health Foundation launched the Fitness Index in 2008. Learn more at americanfitnessindex.org and visit this year’s new American Fitness Index media page for useful information and visual assets.

WHEN

ACSM and the Elevance Health Foundation will release the 2023 Fitness Index rankings at 7 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

WHO

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 members and certified fitness professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. ACSM advocates for legislation to help the government and health community make physical activity a priority. Find details at www.acsm.org.

Elevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health, Inc. The Foundation works to advance health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; substance use disorder; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation strategically aligns with Elevance Health’s focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The Foundation coordinates with the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation or follow us @ElevanceFND on Twitter and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook.

# # #