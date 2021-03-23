Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) — Adults averaged more than eight hours a day sitting prior to COVID-19. Some report sedentary behavior has increased upwards of three hours since the pandemic hit. As world leaders in health and wellness, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and Technogym understand the increased health risks people face when they are less active. That’s why the two organizations are extending their partnership to promote the importance of physical activity to combat chronic disease and illness.

“Technogym shares our commitment to promote the many physical and mental health benefits associated with physical activity,” said ACSM President NiCole Keith, Ph.D., FACSM. “We are excited to partner with them to reinforce critical, evidence-based information about physical activity and help people worldwide live longer, healthier lives.”

ACSM and Technogym today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership. The agreement expands support for ACSM’s global Exercise is Medicine® (EIM) initiative. Launched in 2007, Exercise is Medicine is committed to the belief that exercise and physical activity are integral to the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. The initiative promotes the connection between health care providers, fitness professionals and the public within the full health care spectrum and thus seeks to encourage health care providers to include physical activity and exercise when designing treatment plans for patients. Exercise is Medicine® continues to be popular, ranking number seven in the Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2021 published by ACSM. This is the third year in a row Exercise is Medicine® has made the top 10 list.

“We continue to be very proud of our work with ACSM and Exercise is Medicine,” said Nerio Alessandri, president and founder of Technogym. “Exercise is Medicine’s mission to incorporate fitness into patient treatment plans aligns with Technogym’s long-term strategic commitment in promoting wellness as a social opportunity to create better futures based on people’s health. We strive to help fitness and health facilities realize this goal through the unparalleled technology and medical information that Technogym can aggregate and measure through our unique connected ecosystem.”

ACSM and Technogym have partnered on Exercise is Medicine® since 2010. As a result, Exercise is Medicine® has been able to expand its impact through EIM National Centers in several countries, making it a true global initiative.

“Our partnership with Technogym remains invaluable,” said Robyn Stuhr, M.A., ACSM-CEP®, vice president of Exercise is Medicine. “Technogym’s support has fueled global expansion of Exercise is Medicine and enabled us to work with even more health care and health fitness professionals, as well as educators, to incorporate regular physical activity into plans for patients and students.”

Additionally, the partnership provides access to industry-leading educational content and resources for ACSM-member health care providers, researchers, educators and health fitness professionals. It also includes joint promotion of Technogym’s annual Let’s Move for a Better World campaign to fight childhood obesity.

