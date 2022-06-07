Newswise — Indianapolis, IN (June 7, 2022) - The American College of Sports Medicine ® (ACSM) announced the 2021 Paper of the Year for each of ACSM’s five highly acclaimed journals during its annual meeting symposium “American College of Sports Medicine Journals: Three Years in Review.”

The annual Paper of the Year award for each of ACSM’s journals recognizes the demonstrated scientific and scholarly excellence of an article published during the previous year. The selection for this award, now in its third year, was made by the editor-in-chief of each journal, who received nominations from the associate editors of said journal. The associate editors were instructed to consider the following criteria when making nominations: article impact, research significance, conceptual design and/or technical innovation.

The 2021 Paper of the Year selections for each of the journals are:

The ACSM Publications Committee established an annual Paper of the Year award in 2020 for each of ACSM’s journals to recognize the demonstrated excellence in scientific and scholarly articles published during the previous year. With five leading scholarly journals, ACSM offers access to cutting-edge research, translational science, relevant clinical reports and evidence-informed practical content for researchers, students, clinicians, those working to improve health outcomes, and health and fitness professionals. For more information click here.

