Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS, IN (February 23, 2024)- Brian Cleven, M.S., ACSM-CEP, LAT has been named the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Certified Professional of the Year for 2024. Cleven received the award today during the 2024 IDEA & ACSM Health & Fitness Summit in Chicago, IL.

ACSM’s Committee for Certification and Registry Boards and ACSM’s Health & Fitness Summit Program Committee developed the Certified Professional of the Year award to recognize an outstanding ACSM certified professional for their dedication and exceptional contributions toward enhancing the health and wellness of individuals in their community.

“We are proud to recognize Brian as the 2024 Certified Professional of the Year,” said Lauren Korzan, M.A.,

ACSM-EP, ACSM-GEI, chair of ACSM’s Certification Board. “He has proven to be an effective provider of excellent, empathetic care to all patients, which aligns closely with the values and standards of ACSM. Brian’s dedication to quality, time management and positive patient education and outcomes exemplifies the very heart of why certified professionals do what they do.”

Cleven is an ACSM Certified Clinical Exercise Physiologist employed at the Bellin Health Marinette Clinic in Marinette, WI where he prepares patients and supervises their outpatient cardiac stress testing. He has experience in all three phases of cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, inpatient and outpatient cardiac stress testing, ECP Therapy, application of Holter and blood pressure monitors and body composition assessment.

He created a Phase 2 Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at the Bellin Health Marinette Clinic that continues to serve patients.

“ACSM has been a guiding light and the gold standard throughout my career as a health care professional, so receiving this recognition is very special,” said Cleven. “It has been a joy and an honor to share my knowledge and passion for health and wellness with patients, friends, family and my community. I look forward to using this recognition to continue promoting increased physical activity for all ages.”

Learn more about the ACSM Certified Professional of the Year Award and criteria by clicking here.

[email protected]

About the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

ACSM is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national and regional members and certified professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. Learn more at www.acsm.org.