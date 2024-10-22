Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) — Technology applications in the fitness industry continue to build momentum as Wearable Technology, Mobile Exercise Apps and Data-Driven Training Technology all appear in the top 10 of the 2025 ACSM Worldwide Fitness Trends. The report was published today by the American College of Sports Medicine in its November/December issue of ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal®. Based on the annual survey of 2,000 clinicians, researchers and practitioners in the fitness industry, Wearable Technology was named the number one trend for 2025, followed by Mobile Exercise Apps (#2) and Exercise Programs for Older Adults (#3).

The outcomes of this research provide valuable data for fitness professionals, business owners and exercise enthusiasts, and help inform critical business decisions and professional development plans.

“Digital technologies are becoming more critical to the way we design, deliver and evaluate health and fitness services,” said A’Naja Newsome, Ph.D., ACSM Certified Exercise Physiologist and co-author of 2025 ACSM Worldwide Fitness Trends: Future Directions of the Health and Fitness Industry. “Wearable devices, mobile apps and data-driven training methods will create avenues for reaching new clientele and elevating fitness experiences. The exercise professional will need to be innovative in their approach to using technology while increasing client adherence and autonomy.”

Mobile Exercise Apps were next as the number two trend, continuing the focus on technology. One of the fastest risers on the trends list, mobile apps landed as the second biggest trend just two years after coming in at #20. In 2023, there were 850 million fitness app downloads by nearly 370 million users. This popularity, along with complementing wearable technology, may have fueled the quick rise up the list.

Completing the Top 10 technology trifecta was Data-driven Training Technology, which made a significant jump from #18 in 2024 to #7 in 2025. Benefits of data-driven training technology include better understanding of the physiological responses to an exercise stimulus in real-time, individualized coaching and instruction, even in a group setting where there may be various fitness levels, and the use of biofeedback (i.e., sleep, and heart rate variability) as critical components of training and recovery. Importantly, exercise professionals can use real-time data to tailor daily exercise sessions to account for acute and chronic conditions, which increases the safety of exercise for special populations.

“Clients desire instant feedback on their training so they can adjust or modify to maximize outcomes and reduce injury,” continued Newsome. “We are seeing this in individualized programming and in group-based classes.”

In addition to digital technology, two other trend categories formed in the Top 10: Training modalities and Fitness Programming. Exercise Programs for Older Adults (#3), Exercise for Weight Loss (#4) and Exercise for Mental Health (#8) reflect strong trends toward programs designed for specific needs and populations.

Training modality trends were represented in the Top 10 by Traditional Strength Training (#5), High Intensity Interval Training (#6) and Functional Fitness Training (#9).

Of the top 10 trends, only Health and Wellness Coaching (#10) was not included in the three dominant categories of digital technology, training modalities and targeted programs.

Other findings and features from the 2025 Fitness Trends forecast include:

New to the survey this year was Influencer/Ambassador-led Fitness Programs, which debuted at #12 and also has ties to digital technology. This trend involves the use of health and fitness entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to provide content via online social media platforms and promote exercise to their followers. This trend was ranked higher by newer professionals, suggesting that this may be a rising trend with the potential to grow.

Other new trends appearing in the 2025 survey included Hot and Cold Therapies (#20) and Exercise in Cancer Treatment (#29).

The global trends comparison includes eight regions that contributed distinctive data facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of the health and fitness industry’s future.

The 2025 forecast includes two expert commentary articles:

Fitness Programs for Older Adults held its place as the #3 trend. Regular physical activity for this growing population remains a critical strategy for maintaining overall health, preventing chronic diseases, improving quality of life, and the promotion of independent living. Adults aged 60 years and older are also less likely to engage in the recommended amounts of physical activity for health (16), making them an important demographic for high-quality, evidence-based programming.

Worksite Health Promotion, the #2 trend in 2024, fell out of the top 20 in 2025. Amid the changing landscape of hybrid and remote work schedules, employers are challenged to leverage alternative solutions for supporting the wellness of workers. This could mean leaning on digital technologies to promote health and wellness programming for employees.

Here are the top 10 trends for 2025, with expert commentary from the authors* and other content professionals:

Wearable Technology

“Wearables are getting smarter each year, and it is important we leverage these enhancements to motivate and inform our clients.” -Cayla McAvoy, Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

“With access to more and more data, exercise professionals should work to educate clients on how to interpret and apply the data to drive improvements in health behaviors like physical activity, sleep and even recovery.” -Rachelle Reed, M.S., Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

Mobile Exercise Applications (Apps)

“Before the pandemic, fitness was often seen as something confined to the gym. Apps allow fitness to be accessible in more environments -- on vacation, in a time crunch, with or without equipment.” -Cayla McAvoy, Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

“Mobile exercise apps are enhancing health and fitness by increasing the ability to individualize services on demand at the consumer level.” -A'Naja M. Newsome, Ph.D., ACSM-CEP, EIM*

Fitness Programs for Older Adults

“I am pleased that Fitness Programs for Older Adults are among the top 10 fitness trends in all industrialized nations with large older adult populations. This acknowledgment underscores the profound impact of physical activity and exercise on enhancing functional fitness and extending health span in older adults. These programs cater specifically to the unique needs of older individuals, promoting strength, flexibility, balance, and cardiovascular health through tailored exercises. By focusing on these aspects, they not only improve physical capabilities but also bolster mental well-being and overall quality of life. Research demonstrates that regular exercise among older adults leads to reduced risk of chronic illnesses, enhanced cognitive function and increased independence. And, of equal importance, these programs foster a sense of community and support, crucial for maintaining motivation and adherence among older adults.” -Cayla McAvoy, Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

“The fitness levels of older adults are highly varied. Today’s programs should reflect that diversity, offering options for every level of ability, to increase longevity and healthy years of life.” -Christian Thompson, Ph.D., FACSM

Exercise for Weight Loss

“The effects of the obesity epidemic on the health and fitness industry are readily apparent. Therefore, exercise training for individuals with excess body weight and adiposity is currently critical and popular.”

-Alexios Batrakoulis, Ph.D., FACSM, ACSM-EP, ACSM-CPT, EIM*

Traditional Strength Training

“I am elated to see traditional strength training ranked number 5 out of 45 fitness trends for 2025. Traditional strength training has long been shown to improve physical and mental health, fitness, quality of life, and athleticism. Every health- and skill-related fitness component can be improved when a training program incorporates progressive overload, variation, and specificity into the design. Although other training modalities can be effectively used, it is imperative that traditional strength training methods be used as part of a comprehensive training program targeting improved health and fitness and remain at the top of the list for fitness trends.” -Nicholas A. Ratamess, Ph.D.

“Muscle strengthening using traditional modalities remains a prominent and well-supported practice in the global fitness industry, with substantial evidence demonstrating its significant impact on health and fitness outcomes.” -Alexios Batrakoulis, Ph.D., FACSM, ACSM-EP, ACSM-CPT, EIM*

“Strength training programming continues to be a mainstay in the fitness industry worldwide. With consumers focused on longevity, maintaining physical function, and moving with vigor helps maintain quality of life.” -Rachelle Reed, M.S., Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

“HIIT seems to be an attractive exercise approach, representing a crucial component of exercise programming for diverse populations.”

-Alexios Batrakoulis, Ph.D., FACSM, ACSM-EP, ACSM-CPT, EIM*

Data-driven Training Technology

“Clients are desiring instant feedback on their training so that they can adjust or modify to maximize outcomes and reduce injury. We are seeing this in individualized programming and in group-based classes.” -A'Naja M. Newsome, Ph.D., ACSM-CEP, EIM*

Exercise for Mental Health

“Mental health continues to be a top fitness trend for the second year in a row, signaling a transformative shift in how we view fitness. Today, fitness is not just about building physical strength, power, and endurance—it’s also about fostering resilience for the mind. As fitness trends continue to evolve, integrating mental health into exercise routines will allow individuals to achieve a balanced approach that enhances their overall health and well-being.” -Jennifer Heisz, Ph.D.

“Mental health and physical health are tied together -- they each influence the other significantly. As clients seek solutions to effectively manage stress, reduce symptoms of anxiety, and sleep better, exercise may be increasingly part of a more holistic approach to supporting mental health.” -Rachelle Reed, M.S., Ph.D., ACSM-EP*

Functional Fitness Training

“The variety provided by functional fitness training may be critical for its popularity among exercise professionals offering personal and small group training sessions.” -Alexios Batrakoulis, Ph.D., FACSM, ACSM-EP, ACSM-CPT, EIM*

Health/Wellness Coaching

“Health and Wellness/Well-being Coaching (HWC) helps people cultivate the inner resources they need to improve their health and well-being in ways that last. Now, HWC is moving into health care with Medicare support as a telehealth service, with an expanding evidence base and ever-improving skills of 10,000+ National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching-certified coaches.” Margaret Moore, MBA

“Fitness goals are more than just quality exercise programming; it requires a whole-person approach to change behaviors and mindset. The field of health and wellness coaching is growing due to the importance of helping clients learn "how" to build healthy habits that will last.” - A'Naja M. Newsome, Ph.D., ACSM-CEP, EIM*

The full list of top 20 trends is available in the article. Additional details and resources, including expert commentaries and infographics, are also available at www.acsm.org/trends.

