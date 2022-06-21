WHAT

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons, including underscoring the need to return to the basics of physical activity and the importance of mental health. For more than a decade, the ACSM / Anthem Foundation American Fitness Index® has recognized the critical role physical activity and city infrastructure like parks and trails play in a city’s overall health and fitness.

The science-based Fitness Index annually evaluates and ranks America’s 100 largest cities using health behaviors, chronic diseases and community infrastructure indicators that support a physically active lifestyle. This year, the Fitness Index looked at 34 indicators to highlight the importance of a holistic perspective in personal and community fitness, with a special emphasis on how physical activity positively impacts mental health.

At the community level, the Fitness Index is used as an assessment and evaluation tool to educate community leaders on the importance of key indicators of physical activity. Leaders can then focus on policy, systems and environmental change strategies that create sustainability for their community.

ACSM and the Anthem Foundation launched the Fitness Index in 2008. Learn more at americanfitnessindex.org.

WHEN

ACSM and the Anthem Foundation will release the 2022 Fitness Index rankings at 7 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.

WHO

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 members and certified fitness professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. ACSM advocates for legislation to help the government and health community make physical activity a priority. Find details at www.acsm.org.

As the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc., the Anthem Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Anthem Foundation, please visit www.anthem.foundation.

# # #