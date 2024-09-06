Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine and partner Exercise Connection announced a new continuing education course for exercise and medical professionals serving clients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Exercise Connection promotes the use of exercise to successfully empower the autism and special needs community to build an active lifestyle. The new Autism Exercise Specialist Course helps to meet a growing need for knowledgeable exercise professionals trained to create positive exercise experiences and advocate for the autistic community. Current CDC data shows one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. “We’re excited about this new course because it’s designed for a wide range of professionals, including fitness experts, educators, therapists and health care providers,” says David Geslak, ACSM Certified Exercise Physiologist® and president of Exercise Connection. “Combining their expertise with the content of this course will help them support clients by using exercise to increase focus, improve academic performance, reduce stereotypical behaviors and build confidence.”

The Autism Exercise Specialist Certificate provides enhanced, interactive content for a more engaging learning experience with multiple benefits:

14 continuing education credits (CECs)

Comprehensive 6-module course covering autism overview, evidence-based practices, assessment, inclusive program design, and exercise session management

New self-paced, asynchronous format allowing flexible learning and scheduling

Updated curriculum incorporating latest research and evidence-based practices in autism and exercise

Unique collaboration with autistic community members in course development and content creation

Expanded focus on inclusive practices and effective exercise programming for individuals with autism

Exercise professionals can expand their knowledge and skill base, further their professional career and help support the autistic community by registering for the Autism Exercise Specialist Course now.