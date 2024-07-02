WHAT

Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine ® (ACSM) will release its 18th annual ranking of the 100 fittest cities in America. Based on 33 evidence-based indicators, this year’s ranking will assess how individuals and communities are working together to facilitate better overall health through personal behaviors, planning, policy, infrastructure investments and more. The report will also look more specifically at the influence of critical factors such as mental health, sleep, active transportation, park expenditures and food security on overall wellness. The 2024 American Fitness Index makes the research-based case for physical activity as an effective way to avoid and address a multitude of health issues, including chronic diseases that are plaguing our country.

Ninety-five of the 100 cities saw their rankings change this year. The 2024 report comes with a city comparison tool that breaks down the top 100 cities and reveals which communities moved up or down the rankings and why. This allows for comparisons between cities based on strengths, areas of needed improvement and best practices.

At the community level, the Fitness Index is used as an assessment and evaluation tool to educate community leaders on the importance of key indicators of physical activity. Leaders can then focus on policy, systems and environmental change strategies that create sustainability for their community. ACSM and the Elevance Health Foundation launched the Fitness Index in 2008. Learn more at acsm.org/fitnessindex.

WHEN

ACSM and the Elevance Health Foundation will release the 2024 Fitness Index rankings at 7 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

WHO

The American College of Sports Medicine ® and the Elevance Health Foundation.

MEDIA CONTACT and Embargoed Resources