Newswise — ACSM to Reveal Top Fitness Trends for 2024

Annual global survey, regional comparison report predicts what you’ll see in fitness next year

WHAT: Since 2006, the ACSM Worldwide Fitness Trends Survey has annually sought responses from around the world and around the health and fitness industry to determine where key fitness trends are heading — of particular use for informing critical business decisions and professional development.

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) will release the results of its annual fitness trend forecast on Dec. 28 in ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal®. The survey gathered input from 2,000 clinicians, researchers and practitioners in the fitness industry and is designed to provide input on fitness trends as opposed to “fads” that have little or no impact on the industry.

NEW THIS YEAR:

ACSM’s Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends is combined with the Fitness Trends from around the globe for a holistic snapshot of the direction of the fitness industry for 2024.

We compare the results from the ACSM survey to data collected in other regions of the world to understand the magnitude of these trends.

Eight categories were created to organize individual fitness trends and offer a thematic presentation of fitness trends that may be related.

WHEN: ACSM will publish the top Fitness Trends for 2024 on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

WHO: The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 members and certified fitness professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. ACSM advocates for legislation to help the government and health community make physical activity a priority. Learn more at www.acsm.org. ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal® is an official publication of the American College of Sports Medicine, visit www.acsm-healthfitness.org for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Contact Sharon Smith, APR for an embargoed copy of the trends article, an embargoed infographic, an embargoed summary report, and/or to schedule an interview with an ACSM Fitness Trends spokesperson.

