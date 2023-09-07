Newswise — Through Action Learning, which emphasizes learners’ participation and interaction with various learning activities and practices, such as analysis, synthesis, brainstorming, exchanging ideas, and case studies, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University, provides its students with opportunities to learn from real working environments and develop a thinking process for problem-solving, in the same way as the Pricing Strategy course.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Yupin Patarapongsant from the Department of Marketing, Sasin School of Management, led a group of MBA students on a field trip to the Bang Lamphu Lang Community (Khlong San) to learn innovation through Sasin Action Learning. This program is a shift from the way that students learn about value in services and products, as well as the experience of learning about innovation strategically. The field trip helps students absorb the way of life of the community and participate in proposing approaches to develop the community in both marketing and area development from various dimensions, such as preserving art and culture, local food, and unique traditional way of life. Innovative ideas were presented to the community to generate sustainable income and bridge the gap between theory and practice, enabling students to analyse real case studies and apply their knowledge.

From the field trip to the Bang Lamphu Lang Community, students gained understanding and the inspiration to draw on in-depth knowledge for analysis and discussions in the classroom setting. Some insights they gained from visiting the community include the 200-year-old morning market that has been part of the community since the beginning of the Rattanakosin Era, the local food that represents the unique qualities of the community, and the traditional martial play named Kratua Thaeng Sua, which has been passed on from the Ayutthaya period among the people of Bang Lamphu Lang who emigrated from Ayutthaya. These experiences have shown how to enhance the community’s products and services.

In addition, the students saw the way of life of the people in the community, witnessing the modern art on the walls by the roads based on the community development concept of the new generation in the area, while delving into the roots of local history and culture. They also gained insight into the grassroots economy, which inspired their ideas to generate income from conservation tourism, while sustainably maintaining the traditional art and culture, thus contributing to practical creative business ideas.

This learning process helps to foster the community’s new generation of entrepreneurs who can drive the economy, as well as meeting the needs of society. Students got to explore the hidden aspects of the little-known Bang Lamphu Lang Community, encouraging them to practice critical thinking and unlock untapped potential. The community also benefits by having their urgent needs and the overall economy acknowledged and tended to.