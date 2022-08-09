Abstract: Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used for COVID-19 treatment worldwide. Cardiovascular (CV) side effects have been associated with remdesivir; however, the underlying molecular mechanism remains unknown. Here, we performed a large-scale G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) screening in combination with structural modeling and found that remdesivir is a selective agonist for urotensin-II receptor (UTS2R). Functionally, remdesivir treatment induced prolonged field potential in human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPS)-derived cardiomyocytes and reduced contractility in neonatal rat cardiomyocytes, both of which mirror the clinical pathology. Importantly, remdesivir-mediated cardiac malfunctions were effectively attenuated by antagonizing UTS2R signaling. Finally, we characterized the effect of 110 single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) in UTS2R gene reported in genome database and found four missense variants that show gain-of-function effects in the receptor sensitivity to remdesivir. Collectively, our study illuminates a previously unknown mechanism underlying remdesivir-related CV events and that genetic variations of UTS2R gene can be a potential risk factor for CV events during remdesivir treatment, which collectively paves the way for a therapeutic opportunity to prevent such events in the future.