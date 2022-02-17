Newswise — MIDDLETON, Wis., February 17, 2022 – The National MS Society announced that Amit Bar-Or, MD, the Melissa and Paul Anderson President’s Distinguished Professor of Neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is this year’s recipient of the Barancik Prize for Innovation in MS Research. He is being honored for work uncovering how the immune system drives MS and for cutting-edge research focusing on precision medicine to achieve long-term remission and ultimately preventing progression of the disease.

Dr. Bar-Or will receive the award and deliver the Prize Lecture at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum on February 25, 2022. Dr. Bar-Or is a current board member of ACTRIMS. Read more about Dr. Bar-Or’s achievements and findings.

The Forum also features the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by Dr. Ruth Ann Marrie of the University of Manitoba. Dr. Marrie will present her lecture, “Comorbidity in Multiple Sclerosis: What, So What, What Now.”

The ACTRIMS Forum brings together researchers and clinicians annually to share developments in the rapidly changing field of MS. The 2022 Forum will be held Feb. 24-26, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Themed “Biomarkers in MS,” this CME-accredited meeting stands apart from many traditional medical meetings by offering a single track of scientific and clinical presentations in an interactive environment.

