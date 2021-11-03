Highlights

Among hospitalized patients, a diagnosis of acute kidney injury was linked to worse patient outcomes after hospital discharge.

Results from the study will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

Newswise — San Diego (November 4, 2021) — A recent analysis indicates that a hospital admission with an acute kidney injury (AKI) diagnosis is a risk factor for multiple adverse patient outcomes after hospital discharge. The findings will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

In the study of a broad and diverse group of hospitalized patients (including 594,509 with AKI and 594,509 without), those hospitalized with AKI faced higher risks of sepsis, heart failure, recurrent AKI, pneumonia, cerebrovascular accident, and heart attack within 90 days and/or 1 year after discharge.

“These findings highlight the need for early interventions to mitigate the significant morbidity and mortality burden associated with an AKI event in patients,” said lead author Ivonne H. Schulman, MD, of the National Institutes of Health. “While the best post-AKI clinical management regimen is yet to be determined, these results underscore the immediate need for close post-hospitalization monitoring of individuals with AKI.”

Study: “Readmission and Mortality After Acute Kidney Injury Hospitalization”

