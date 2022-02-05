Objective

True identity and specific set of markers to enrich endometrial stem cells still remains elusive. Present study was undertaken to further substantiate that very small embryonic-like stem cells (VSELs) are the true and elusive stem cells in adult mice endometrium.

Methods

This was achieved by undertaking three sets of experiments. Firstly, SSEA-1+ and Oct-4 + positive VSELs, sorted from GFP mice, were transplanted into the uterine horns of wild-type Swiss mice and GFP uptake was studied within the same estrus cycle. Secondly, uterine lumen was scratched surgically and OCT-4 expressing stem/progenitor cells were studied at the site of injury after 24–72 h. Thirdly, OCT-4 expression was studied in the endometrium and myometrium of adult mice after neonatal exposure to estradiol (20 µg/pup/day on days 5–7 after birth).

Results

GFP + ve VSELs expressing SSEA-1 and Oct-4 engrafted and differentiated into the epithelial cells lining the lumen as well as the glands during the estrus stage when maximum remodeling occurs. Mechanical scratching activated tissue-resident, nuclear OCT-4 positive VSELs and slightly bigger ‘progenitors’ endometrial stem cells (EnSCs, cytoplasmic OCT-4) which underwent clonal expansion and further differentiated into luminal and glandular epithelial cells. Neonatal exposure to endocrine disruption resulted in increased numbers of OCT-4 positive VSELs/EnSCs in adult endometrium.

Discussion

Results support the presence of functionally active VSELs in adult endometrium. VSELs self-renew and give rise to EnSCs that further differentiate into epithelial cells under normal physiological conditions. Also, VSELs are vulnerable to endocrine insults. To conclude VSELs are true and elusive uterine stem cells that maintain life-long uterine homeostasis and their dysregulation may result in various pathologies.

