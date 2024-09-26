Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., September 29, 2024 — In addition to the studies featured on the press program (details here) for the 2024 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, the following studies were recommended by ASTRO experts and may be of interest to journalists.

Abstracts and links to virtual sessions for registered press are available via the Annual Meeting portal. To obtain virtual meeting access or to connect with study authors or outside experts, contact ASTRO’s media relations team.

Sunday Presentations

Clinical Trials Session, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET

LBA 04: “Bladder Adjuvant RadioTherapy (BART): Acute and late toxicity from a phase III multicenter randomized controlled trial,” presented by Vedang Murthy, MD, Tata Memorial Centre

LBA 05: “MR-Linac on-line weekly adaptive radiotherapy for high grade glioma (HGG): Results from the UNITED single arm phase II trial,” presented by Jay Detsky, MD, PhD, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

5: “Pirfenidone in the treatment of radiation-induced lung injury: A randomized, controlled, multicenter clinical trial,” presented by Zan Hou, MD, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center

Monday Presentations

GU 3: Prostate Cancer Treatment Intensification, 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Abstract 186: “Randomized controlled trial of PSMA-PET image guided intensification of salvage radiotherapy after radical prostatectomy: Which patients are most likely to benefit and other secondary analyses,” presented by Colin Belliveau, MD, Centre Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal

Bio 3: Genomics and Biomarkers, 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Abstract 208: “PSMA+ circulating tumor cells are prognostic in oligometastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer patients from the ORIOLE trial,” presented by Soha Bazyar, MD, PhD, University of Maryland

DEIH 1: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Healthcare, 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Abstract 214: “Transgender and non-binary use of gender-affirming hormone therapy and effects on PSA and prostate cancer detection,” presented by Paul Riviere, MD, UCSD

HSR 2: Health Services Research/Global Health Quick Pitch, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Abstract 1013: “High deductible health plans and survival among cancer survivors and the role of cost-driven delayed or forgone medical care,” presented by Justin Barnes, MD, Washington University School of Medicine

Heme 1: Glowing Results: Clinical Trials of Radiation in Lymphoma, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET

Abstract 253: “Phase II trial of TMLI 20 Gy in combination with cyclophosphamide and etoposide in patients with poor-risk acute leukemia,” presented by Jeffrey Wong, MD, FASTRO, City of Hope National Medical Center

Tuesday Presentations

LBA Special Session 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. ET

LBA 08: “Outcomes and immune responses from INNATE: A randomized phase II trial of sotigalimab immunotherapy during neoadjuvant therapy of rectal cancer,” presented by Todd Aguilera, MD, PhD, UT Southwestern Medical Center

LBA 11: “A phase II single arm trial of elective volume adjusted de-escalation radiotherapy (EVADER) in patients with low-risk HPV-related oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma,” presented by Scott Bratman, MD, PhD, Princess Margaret Hospital

LBA 13: “Safety profile of durvalumab (D) as consolidation treatment (tx) in limited-stage small-cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) in ADRIATIC: Focus on pneumonitis and immune-mediated adverse events (imAEs),” presented by Puneeth Iyengar, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering

HSR 1: Health Services Research in Policy, Practice, and Payment, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. ET

Abstract 323: “Inappropriate denials for radiation therapy in Medicare advantage plans: an independent review entity and call for action,” presented by Jared Pasetsky, MD, New York Presbyterian Hospital

ABOUT ASTRO

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the largest radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. Radiation therapy contributes to 40% of global cancer cures, and more than a million Americans receive radiation treatments for cancer each year. For information on radiation therapy, visit RTAnswers.org. To learn more about ASTRO, visit our website and follow us on social media.