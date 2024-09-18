Newswise — Event: Researchers across disciplines are facing unprecedented levels of intimidation and harassment from external actors who aim to discredit, delay, or end their work altogether. This abuse has dire consequences for researchers, their institutions, and society as a whole — reflected notably in declining levels of trust in the scientific community and higher education.

To discuss this alarming rise in researcher intimidation and how to address it, the George Washington University welcomes you to join us for a fireside discussion and panel will special guests Alex Abdo, Will Creeley, Renee DiRestra, Mary Anne Franks, Kate Starbird, Rebekah Tromble, and Holden Thorp.

This event will unveil new researcher support tools, and discussions will focus on ways the community can come together to support researchers.

Who: Fireside conversation between Renée DiResta; Author, Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies into Reality and Kate Starbird; Associate Professor in the Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering University of Washington.

Remarks by Holden Thorp; Professor of Chemistry at GW and Editor-in-Chief, Science Magazine and Rebekah Tromble; Director, Institute for Data, Democracy & Politics at GW

Panel discussion speakers include:

Alex Abdo; Litigation Director, Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University

Will Creeley; Legal Director, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Mary Anne Franks; Eugene L. and Barbara A. Bernard Professor in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Civil Rights Law, the George Washington University Law School

Moderated by Brandy Zadrozny; Senior Reporter, NBC News

When: Friday, September 20, 2024 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm ET

Where: Jack Morton Auditorium located at 805 21st St NW, Washington, D.C. 20052

RSVP: If you would like to attend in person, you must RSVP here and notify Tayah Frye at [email protected]. If you are unable to attend in person but would like to view the event, the livestream can be viewed here.

