With overdoses at a record high, there's an urgent need to expand the capacity for primary care providers to treat people with opioid use disorder. Programs in Alabama and North Carolina have developed effective models for training primary care providers to provide life-saving treatment for OUD. Read about it here in an Issue Brief from the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE).

If you want to know more, I can connect you with Dr. Karen Scott, President of FORE, and with the FORE-grantees at the University of Alabama, Birmingham and Mountain Area Health Education Center who are doing this important work.

ABOUT FORE

The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 55 grants totaling $17.9 million.