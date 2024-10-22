Newswise — In response to requests submitted by members of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®), the following interim policies were approved by the ADHA Board of Directors at the October 18, 2024 meeting, and are in effect immediately.

These policies will be considered for adoption by the delegates at the ADHA House of Delegates in June 2025.

Interim Policy on Scaling Procedures

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association advocates that scaling procedures represent advanced instrumentation, assessment and critical thinking skills and are to be performed exclusively by licensed dental practitioners who have completed this advanced education at an accredited institution and have direct access to the public; other dental professionals aspiring to perform scaling procedures should have a similar educational experience and demonstrate competence.

Interim Policy on Airway Health Screening

The American Dental Hygienists Association supports the role of dental hygienists in screening patients of all ages for airway health as an integral part of comprehensive patient care, recognizing its importance in oral health and function, craniofacial growth and development, disease prevention, early detection of Upper Airway Resistance Syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea and mouth breathing.