Newswise — CHICAGO, December 3, 2024 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®), has issued two statements on issues recently addressed in letters from leadership to the oral healthcare community.

The first statement clarifies the organization’s position opposing any policies that support non-hygienists with an alternative pathway to dental hygiene licensure and any increase in faculty-student ratios in dental hygiene programs. The statement concludes, “The ADHA firmly believes that any individual seeking to practice dental hygiene in the U.S. must complete a CODA-accredited dental hygiene education program, and meet the clinical training, examination and practice requirements necessary to earn a dental hygiene license, without exception.”

The second statement recognizes the existing dental hygiene workforce shortage, reiterating the need to consider the data that identifies underlying reasons, and the organization’s support of collaborating with other dental professional organizations on constructive measures and appropriate strategies that combat attrition and attract new students.

The full position statements can be found at adha.org/positions.