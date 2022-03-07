Background

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have therapeutic potential for atopic dermatitis (AD) owing to their immunoregulatory effects. However, the underlying mechanisms associated with the therapeutic efficacy of MSCs on AD are diverse and related to both cell type and delivery method.

Objectives

This study investigated the therapeutic effect and mechanisms of adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) on AD using an ovalbumin (OVA)-induced AD mouse model.

Methods

AD mice were subcutaneously injected with mouse ADSCs, cortisone, or PBS, and the therapeutic effects were determined by gross and histological examinations and serum IgE levels. Additionally, qPCR, RNA-sequencing analyses of skin samples and co-culture of ADSCs and Th17 cells were conducted to explore the underlying therapeutic mechanisms.

Results

ADSCs treatment attenuated the AD pathology, decreased the serum IgE levels, and decreased mast cells infiltration in the skin of the model mice. Moreover, tissue levels of IL-4R and Th17-relevant products (IL-17A, CCL20, and MMP12) were suppressed in the ADSC- and cortisone-treated groups. Genomics and bioinformatics analyses demonstrated significant enrichment of inflammation-related pathways in the downregulated genes of the ADSC- and cortisone-treated groups, specifically the IL-17 signaling pathway. Co-culture experiments revealed that ADSCs significantly suppressed the proliferation of Th17 cells and the expression of proinflammatory cytokines (IL-17A and RORγT). Furthermore, expression levels of PD-L1, TGF-β, and PGE2 were significantly upregulated in co-cultured ADSCs relative to those in monocultured ADSCs.

Conclusion

ADSCs ameliorate OVA-induced AD in mice mainly by downregulating IL-17 secretion of Th17 cells.