Newswise — WASHINGTON — The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is pleased to announce that Sabrina Reilly has been named chief membership and market development officer for the organization, effective today.

Reilly is a Certified Association Executive with 20 years of experience in membership, marketing, communications, and corporate relations in the global healthcare associations sector. Prior to assuming her role at ADLM, she served as vice president of membership and marketing for the Business Group on Health, where she led, developed, and implemented a member acquisition strategy that generated over $6 million in dues revenue annually.

Before that, Reilly also held a vice president of membership and marketing position at the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation. In her role, she developed and implemented a member growth and engagement strategy that helped increase the organization’s total member count by nearly 50%. She also recruited several high-profile technology and global medical device companies as members.

In her role at ADLM, Reilly will serve on the executive leadership team, driving efforts to boost the association’s growth and market presence. In particular, she’ll create strategies to keep ADLM vibrant by retaining the organization’s core membership, while also expanding to acquire new members who work in or with the field of laboratory medicine.

“Ms. Reilly brings a wealth of experience in the health and medical fields to a role that will focus on augmenting and leveraging the considerable talent of our established staff to increase ADLM’s sponsor and customer bases, revenue sources, and membership levels,” said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. “She will play a vital role in broadening ADLM’s reach, while empowering all our members to improve population health.”

“It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to serve as ADLM’s chief membership and market development officer,” said Reilly. “I’m excited to work with ADLM staff and members to ensure our organization’s sustainability and to advance our mission of better health for all through laboratory medicine.”

