Newswise — New York, NY (May 10, 2022) – On May 11 at 3pm, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will grant 127 MD degrees and 43 PhD degrees to the graduating class of 2022 at Carnegie Hall in New York. With a turbulent and memorable medical school journey marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class has been severely battle- tested. It is also distinguished as one of Icahn Mount Sinai’s most diverse. Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, will receive an honorary degree and will deliver the commencement address, while American artist and activist Faith Ringgold will receive an honorary degree.

This year will be the first year since 2019 that Icahn Mount Sinai has honored its graduates in an in-person event and the first time the ceremony will be held at Carnegie Hall.

Dr. Levine began her medical career at The Mount Sinai Hospital, where she received her training in pediatrics and adolescent health. Ms. Ringgold, whose remarkable life and work spans over 6 decades, has been an advocate for change in art and society.

Honorary degrees will be bestowed upon the Honorable Shirley Ann Jackson, PhD, President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Faith Ringgold, Professor Emeritus, Visual Arts, University of California, San Diego; and Xiaowei Zhuang, PhD, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and David B. Arnold Professor of Science, Harvard University.

Under the leadership of Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System, the School has become a leader in medical education, research, and patient care. Key facts about the School, including recent awards and accolades, are available online.

WHO

Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,

American artist Faith Ringgold

WHAT

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai graduating class of 2022

WHEN

Wed, May 11, 2022 at 3pm

WHERE

Carnegie Hall

881 7th Avenue

New York, NY

