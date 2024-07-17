Newswise — Diabetic wounds are notoriously challenging to heal, with prolonged inflammation and a high risk of infection. Traditional treatments generally offer only passive protection and fail to dynamically interact with the wound environment. The creation of bioactive dressings like the poly (L-lactic acid) (PLLA) nanofibrous membranes incorporated with AgNPs and curcumin (PLLA/C/Ag) membranes signifies a crucial shift towards therapies that actively correct imbalances in the wound healing process, offering a more effective solution for managing diabetic wounds.



Published (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkae009) in Burns & Trauma on June 5, 2024, this trailblazing research by a team from Mudanjiang Medical University and allied institutions assesses the effectiveness of PLLA nanofibrous membranes. Infused with curcumin and silver nanoparticles, these membranes are designed to substantially enhance the healing processes in diabetic wounds by targeting fundamental issues like excessive inflammation and infection.



This research centered on developing PLLA/C/Ag nanofibrous membranes through air-jet spinning, achieving a consistent fiber distribution essential for effective therapeutic delivery. The membranes boast dual benefits: antioxidant properties that reduce harmful reactive oxygen species in wound environments and potent antibacterial activity that decreases infection risks. In vivo tests on diabetic mice demonstrated the membranes' capability to promote crucial healing processes such as angiogenesis and collagen deposition. These findings illustrate that PLLA/C/Ag membranes not only protect wounds but also actively support and expedite the healing process, marking them as a significant therapeutic innovation for diabetic wound management with potential for broader chronic wound care applications.



Dr. Yanhui Chu, a principal investigator of the study, highlighted the importance of these developments: "The PLLA/C/Ag membranes are a significant breakthrough in diabetic wound care. Their ability to effectively modulate the wound environment and enhance healing could establish a new standard in treatment, providing hope to millions affected by diabetes-related complications."



The deployment of PLLA/C/Ag nanofibrous membranes in clinical environments could transform the treatment of diabetic wounds, offering a more active and effective approach. Beyond diabetes management, this technology has the potential for extensive applications in various chronic wounds, paving the way for future breakthroughs in bioactive wound dressings. This study not only progresses our understanding of wound management but also paves new paths for developing adaptive treatments for complex wound scenarios.

References

DOI

10.1093/burnst/tkae009

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/burnst/tkae009

Funding information

This research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (82072051), the Central Finance Supports Local Colleges, and Universities Talent Development Funding from Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Finance (2020GSP09), the Natural Science Foundation of Heilongjiang Province (LH2020H076) and Mudanjiang City Guiding Science and Technology Plan Project (HT2022JG125).

About Burns & Trauma

Burns & Trauma is an open access, peer-reviewed journal publishing the latest developments in basic, clinical, and translational research related to burns and traumatic injuries, with a special focus on various aspects of biomaterials, tissue engineering, stem cells, critical care, immunobiology, skin transplantation, prevention, and regeneration of burns and trauma injury.