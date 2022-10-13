Abstract: Induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) hold tremendous promise for in vitro modeling to assess native myocardial function and disease mechanisms as well as testing drug safety and efficacy. However, current iPSC-CMs are functionally immature, resembling in vivo CMs of fetal or neonatal developmental states. The use of targeted culture media and organoid formats have been identified as potential high-yield contributors to improve CM maturation. This study presents a novel iPSC-CM maturation medium formulation, designed using a differential evolutionary approach targeting metabolic functionality for iterative optimization. Relative to gold-standard reference formulations, our medium significantly matured morphology, Ca2+ handling, electrophysiology, and metabolism, which was further validated by multi-omic screening, for cells in either pure or co-cultured microtissue formats. Together, these findings not only provide a reliable workflow for highly functional iPSC-CMs for downstream use, but also demonstrate the power of high-dimensional optimization processes in evoking advanced biological function in vitro.