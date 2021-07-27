Newswise — Irvine, Calif., July 27, 2021 – Mark Lazenby, advanced practice nurse and philosopher, has been appointed dean of the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing at the University of California, Irvine, following a nationwide search. He will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2022.

Lazenby is currently a professor of nursing and associate dean for faculty and student affairs in the School of Nursing at the University of Connecticut, where he’s also an affiliate professor of philosophy. In his leadership position, he provides strategic vision and direction for faculty, staff and students and oversees the school’s global and honors programs; the offices of enrollment management, advising, teaching and learning; and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Our School of Nursing is poised for growth, and Mark Lazenby is the right leader to move us forward,” said UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman. “His passion is an inspiration, and his interdisciplinary expertise will be critical as we reinvent the future of nursing in the context of an integrative approach to whole-person wellness and an unshakable commitment to health equity in our community and beyond.”

After earning a Ph.D. in philosophy of religion at Boston University in 2001, Lazenby spent the next five years as a member of the philosophy faculty at Gwynedd-Mercy College in Pennsylvania. He received an M.S.N. from the Yale University School of Nursing in 2009 and then went to the King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman, Jordan, as a Fulbright Postdoctoral Research Scholar. Returning to Yale, he served the next nine and a half years as a faculty member in the schools of nursing and divinity before joining the University of Connecticut.

“Mark Lazenby’s passion for nursing and his understanding of the current challenges and opportunities in nursing ensure that he will be a strong advocate in leading the school,” said Hal Stern, UCI provost and executive vice chancellor. “He will foster an environment that values equity and diversity and encourages excellent teaching, impactful scholarship and effective practice to advance the school’s reputation and visibility.”

The recipient of many scholarly accolades and honors, Lazenby was named a fellow by the American Academy of Nursing and the American Psychosocial Oncology Society. He has been awarded federal and foundation research grants on the psychological and spiritual aspects of cancer and palliative care; written scores of peer-reviewed articles and three books, editing two others; and presented at prestigious professional conferences around the world.

“I became a nurse during my career as a professional philosopher because I witnessed that nurses never turned away from my loved ones who needed care,” Lazenby said. “My vision is that the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing will leverage its strengths in interdisciplinary research and practice, community engagement, and interprofessional education to set a blueprint for the profession and the nation on how to achieve health equity today and prepare nurse leaders for the future of health.”

The nursing school’s founding dean, Adey Nyamathi, will continue to serve through the end of the calendar year.

