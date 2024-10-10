Newswise — Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive and difficult to treat form of breast cancer, which grows rapidly, spreads to other parts of the body faster, and recurs more frequently than other types of breast cancer. It is most prevalent in Black and Hispanic women, but Canadian scientists are making breakthroughs in the treatment of this form of cancer.
CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their research on…
- Juliet Daniel can discuss her long-time research into triple-negative breast cancer, her discovery of the “Kaiso” gene associated with the cancer, and her work supporting Black women with a cancer diagnosis.
- Jean-Jacques Lebrun is available to discuss his team’s research into an existing drug’s (human recombinant TGFb3) potential to help treat triple-negative breast cancer.