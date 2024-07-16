Abstract

Newswise — Recently, there has been a vast increase in interest in renewable energy technologies. In the present era of sustainable energy evolution, battery thermal energy storage has emerged as one of the most popular areas. A clean energy alternative to conventional vehicles with internal combustion engines is to use lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). While Lithium-ion batteries are advantageous, they face several challenges including concerns over rapid charging capabilities, degradation over time, and sensitivity to external environmental conditions. One of the most challenging barriers to this technology is its operating temperature range which is limited within 15°C–35°C. This review aims to provide a comprehensive overview of recent advancements in battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage applications. A variety of thermal management techniques are reviewed, including air cooling, liquid cooling, and phase change material (PCM) cooling methods, along with their practical applications. The review also covers the challenges and limitations of current BTMS and highlights the need for further research and development in this field. The review concludes with a discussion of future trends and potential solutions for improving the performance and safety of BTMS.