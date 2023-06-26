Newswise — Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are a small proportion of the cells that exist in cancer tissues. They are considered to be the culprit of tumor genesis, development, drug resistance, metastasis and recurrence because of their self-renewal, proliferation, and differentiation potential. The elimination of CSCs is thus the key to cure cancer, and targeting CSCs provides a new method for tumor treatment. Due to the advantages of controlled sustained release, targeting and high biocompatibility, a variety of nanomaterials are used in the diagnosis and treatments targeting CSCs and promote the recognition and removal of tumor cells and CSCs. This article mainly reviews the research progress of nanotechnology in sorting CSCs and nanodrug delivery systems targeting CSCs. Furthermore, we identify the problems and future research directions of nanotechnology in CSC therapy. We hope that this review will provide guidance for the design of nanotechnology as a drug carrier so that it can be used in clinic for cancer therapy as soon as possible.

Key Words: Cancer stem cells, Nanotechnology, Nanoparticles, Nanodrug delivery systems, Drug resistance, Therapy

Core Tip: Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have the potential to self-renew, proliferate, and differentiate. CSCs play a key role in the occurrence, development, recurrence, and metastasis of tumors. Due to the good compatibility and biodegradability of nanomaterials, they are applied to target CSCs for drug delivery, photothermal therapy, and magnetic hyperthermia to treat cancer.