Newswise — Yale Cancer Center (YCC) researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new research at the 47th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from December 10 to 13.

The international symposium will reveal new, leading-edge breast cancer research on prevention, etiology, diagnosis, and therapy as well as experimental biology. This year’s symposium will include more than 10,000 clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, and health care professionals from more than 100 countries around the world. The scientific program consists of formal lectures and oral presentations in conference halls, poster presentations, forums, and case discussions in clinical, translational, basic research.

YCC experts will discuss a variety of topics ranging from novel therapeutics for HER2+ breast cancers, dosing optimization in breast cancer trials, and new findings on different genomic ancestries for advanced breast cancers. SABCS YCC presentations include:

Tuesday, December 10

FDA Special Session: New Drug Approvals

Speaker: Eric Winer, MD

Clinical Workshop Session: Dose Optimization in Breast Medical Oncology

Speaker: Pat LoRusso, DO, FAACR

Wednesday, December 11

New Insights into Immune Biomarkers

Speaker: David Rimm, MD, PhD

Genomic Landscape in Advanced Breast Cancer Across Different Genomic Ancestries

Presenter: Alejandro Rios Hoyo, MD

Thursday, December 12

Novel HER2 Therapeutics

Speaker: Ian Krop, MD, PhD

Predictors of Survival

Speaker: Tara Sanft, MD

Prevalence of actionable genomic alterations (GA) and predictive value of tumor mutational burden (TMB) for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) effectiveness in HR(+)HER2(-) metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Presenter: Mariya Rozenblit, MD

Friday, December 13

Immunobiology Impact on Therapeutic Efficacy

Speaker: Lajos Pusztai, MD

For a full list of YCC presentations at SABCS, click here.

Yale Cancer Center combines a tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care for our patients. A National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center since 1974, Yale Cancer Center is one of only 57 such centers in the nation and the only one in Connecticut. Yale Cancer Center members include national and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital. This partnership enables the Center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.