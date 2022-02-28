Newswise — WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 18 exemplary scholars as 2022 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors education researchers for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2022 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2022 Annual Meeting in San Diego on April 22. They join 696 total AERA Fellows.

“We are thrilled to honor the 2022 AERA Fellows for their exceptional scholarship and significant contributions to the field,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “AERA Fellows demonstrate the highest standards of excellence. We welcome the class of 2022 to these prestigious ranks.”

The 2022 AERA Fellows are:

Marina U. Bers , Tufts University

Mimi Bong , Korea University

Curtis J. Bonk , Indiana University

Gloria Swindler Boutte , University of South Carolina

Ivar Braten , University of Oslo

John B. Diamond , Brown University

Drew H. Gitomer , Rutgers University

Gail Jones , North Carolina State University

Francesca Lopez , The Pennsylvania State University

Jerome E. Morris , University of Missouri-St. Louis

Anne-Marie Núñez , The Ohio State University

Lily Orland-Barak , The University of Haifa

Lori Patton Davis , The Ohio State University

Olle ten Cate , University Medical Center Utrecht

Brendesha M. Tynes , University of Southern California

Erica N. Walker , Teachers College, Columbia University

Helen Margaret Gilchrist Watt , The University of Sydney

Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

