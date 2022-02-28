Newswise — WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 18 exemplary scholars as 2022 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors education researchers for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2022 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2022 Annual Meeting in San Diego on April 22. They join 696 total AERA Fellows.
“We are thrilled to honor the 2022 AERA Fellows for their exceptional scholarship and significant contributions to the field,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “AERA Fellows demonstrate the highest standards of excellence. We welcome the class of 2022 to these prestigious ranks.”
The 2022 AERA Fellows are:
- Marina U. Bers, Tufts University
- Mimi Bong, Korea University
- Curtis J. Bonk, Indiana University
- Gloria Swindler Boutte, University of South Carolina
- Ivar Braten, University of Oslo
- John B. Diamond, Brown University
- Drew H. Gitomer, Rutgers University
- Gail Jones, North Carolina State University
- Francesca Lopez, The Pennsylvania State University
- Jerome E. Morris, University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Anne-Marie Núñez, The Ohio State University
- Lily Orland-Barak, The University of Haifa
- Lori Patton Davis, The Ohio State University
- Olle ten Cate, University Medical Center Utrecht
- Brendesha M. Tynes, University of Southern California
- Erica N. Walker, Teachers College, Columbia University
- Helen Margaret Gilchrist Watt, The University of Sydney
- Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
###
About AERA
The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.