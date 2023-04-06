Newswise — Washington, April 6, 2023—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the winners of its 2023 awards for excellence in education research.

“We are honored to present this year’s awards to an excellent and deserving group of scholars,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “Their contributions to education research, across all career stages and fields, have made and continue to make a difference in the lives of students and educators.”

AERA will honor the recipients at an awards ceremony at the 2023 Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 15, from 4:40 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. CT in the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

2023 Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award

Recipient: James A. Banks (University of Washington)

The Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award is the premier acknowledgment of outstanding achievement and success in education research. It is designed to publicize, motivate, encourage, and suggest models for education research at its best.

2023 Distinguished Public Service Award

Recipient: Linda Darling-Hammond (Learning Policy Institute)

This award is granted annually in recognition of an individual who has worked to enact or implement policies that are well grounded in education research, or who has been at the forefront of efforts to increase recognition and support for education research.

2023 Excellence in Media Reporting on Education Research Award

Recipient: Natalie Moore (WBEZ)

Established in 2016, this award recognizes a person who has made noteworthy contributions to reporting on findings, bodies of research, or scholarship in the field of education research in any medium of public communication. The award honors a media professional whose work exemplifies promoting a broader vision of the value of education research to society.

2023 Palmer O. Johnson Memorial Award

Recipient: Christopher T. Bennett (RTI International) "Untested Admissions: Examining Changes in Application Behaviors and Student Demographics Under Test-Optional Policies"

This award recognizes the lifelong achievement of Palmer O. Johnson as a dedicated educator and for his pioneering work in educational research and methodology. The award is given for an outstanding article appearing in AERA Open, the American Educational Research Journal, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, Educational Researcher, or the Journal of Educational and Behavioral Statistics.

2023 Review of Research Award

Recipients: Katherine M. Zinsser (University of Illinois, Chicago), H. Callie Silver (Stanford University), Elyse R. Shenberger (University of Illinois, Chicago), Velisha Jackson (University of Illinois, Chicago)

“A Systematic Review of Early Childhood Exclusionary Discipline”

This award is given in recognition of an outstanding review of research article appearing in the Review of Research in Education or the Review of Educational Research.

2023 Outstanding Book Award

Recipient: Hava Rachel Gordon (University of Denver) This Is Our School! Race and Community Resistance To School Reform

The Outstanding Book Award was established to acknowledge and honor the year’s best book-length publication in education research and development.

2023 E. F. Lindquist Award

Recipient: James W. Pellegrino (University of Illinois, Chicago)

This award is presented jointly by AERA and ACT in recognition of outstanding applied or theoretical research in the field of testing and measurement. The award is meant to acknowledge a body of research of an empirical, theoretical, or integrative nature rather than a single study.

2023 Early Career Award

Recipient: Dominique Baker (Southern Methodist University)

Established to honor an individual in the early stages of their career no later than 10 years after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is granted for study in any field of educational inquiry.

2023 Social Justice in Education Award

Recipient: Marc Lamont Hill (Temple University)

Established in 2004, the Social Justice in Education Award honors an individual who has advanced social justice through education research and exemplified the goal of linking education research to social justice.

2023 Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award

Recipient: Jackie Blount (The Ohio State University)

Established in 2006, the Distinguished Contributions to Gender Equity in Education Research Award recognizes individuals within AERA for distinguished research, professional practice, and activities that advance public understanding of gender and/or sexuality at any level in the education community.

2023 Exemplary Contributions to Practice-Engaged Research Award

Recipient: Christopher Emdin (University of Southern California)

This award is presented to an education research scholar or scholars in recognition of collaborative project(s) between researchers and practitioners that have had sustained and observable effects on contexts of practice.

2023 Outstanding Public Communication of Education Research Award

Recipient: Annette C. Anderson (Johns Hopkins University)

This award honors scholars exemplary in their capacity to communicate the importance of education research to the broad public, including education communities. It recognizes scholars who have excelled in conveying important findings and research to wide audiences and who have demonstrated the capacity to deepen understanding and appreciation of the value of education research in the public sphere.

2023 Scholars of Color Early Career Contribution Award

Recipient: Mildred Boveda (Pennsylvania State University)

Presented to a scholar who is within the first decade of their career after receipt of a doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

2023 Scholars of Color Mid-Career Contribution Award

Recipient: Thandeka K. Chapman (University of California, San Diego)

Presented to a scholar in mid-career who is beyond the first level of professional appointment and for whom 10 or more years have passed since receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

2023 Scholars of Color Distinguished Career Contribution Award

Recipient: William A. Smith (University of Utah)

Presented to a senior-level scholar, usually 20 years or more after receipt of the doctoral degree, this award is intended to recognize (a) scholars who have made significant contributions to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and (b) minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

