Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 24 exemplary scholars as 2023 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors scholars for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2023 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago on April 14. They join a total of 714 AERA Fellows.
“AERA Fellows demonstrate the highest standards of excellence, and we are pleased to welcome this year’s class,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “The 2023 AERA Fellows join a prestigious group of exceptional scholars and deserve this honor because of their significant contributions to the field.”
The 2023 AERA Fellows are:
- Nicholas A. Bowman, University of Iowa
- Derek C. Briggs, University of Colorado Boulder
- Marta Civil, University of Arizona
- Jessica T. DeCuir-Gunby, University of Southern California
- Dolores Delgado Bernal, Loyola Marymount University
- Christopher Emdin, University of Southern California
- Kara S. Finnigan, Spencer Foundation and University of Michigan
- Michael S. Garet, American Institutes for Research
- Carole L. Hahn, Emory University
- Aída Hurtado, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Joseph E. Kahne, University of California, Riverside
- Avi Kaplan, Temple University
- Jenny J. Lee, University of Arizona
- Ou Lydia Liu, ETS
- Julie A. Luft, University of Georgia
- David M. Osher, American Institutes for Research
- Thomas M. Philip, University of California, Berkeley
- Terri D. Pigott, Georgia State University
- Nichole D. Pinkard, Northwestern University
- Heidi A. Schweingruber, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
- Kari Smith, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
- Mariana Souto-Manning, Erikson Institute
- Laura M. Stapleton, University of Maryland, College Park
- Karolyn D. Tyson, Georgetown University
