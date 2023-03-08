Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 24 exemplary scholars as 2023 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors scholars for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2023 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago on April 14. They join a total of 714 AERA Fellows.

“AERA Fellows demonstrate the highest standards of excellence, and we are pleased to welcome this year’s class,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “The 2023 AERA Fellows join a prestigious group of exceptional scholars and deserve this honor because of their significant contributions to the field.”

The 2023 AERA Fellows are:

  • Nicholas A. BowmanUniversity of Iowa
  • Derek C. BriggsUniversity of Colorado Boulder
  • Marta CivilUniversity of Arizona
  • Jessica T. DeCuir-GunbyUniversity of Southern California
  • Dolores Delgado BernalLoyola Marymount University
  • Christopher EmdinUniversity of Southern California
  • Kara S. FinniganSpencer Foundation and University of Michigan
  • Michael S. GaretAmerican Institutes for Research
  • Carole L. HahnEmory University
  • Aída HurtadoUniversity of California, Santa Barbara
  • Joseph E. KahneUniversity of California, Riverside
  • Avi KaplanTemple University
  • Jenny J. LeeUniversity of Arizona
  • Ou Lydia LiuETS
  • Julie A. LuftUniversity of Georgia
  • David M. OsherAmerican Institutes for Research
  • Thomas M. PhilipUniversity of California, Berkeley
  • Terri D. PigottGeorgia State University
  • Nichole D. PinkardNorthwestern University
  • Heidi A. SchweingruberNational Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
  • Kari SmithNorwegian University of Science and Technology
  • Mariana Souto-ManningErikson Institute
  • Laura M. StapletonUniversity of Maryland, College Park
  • Karolyn D. TysonGeorgetown University

###

About AERA
The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Ethics and Research Methods
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You