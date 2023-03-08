Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 24 exemplary scholars as 2023 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors scholars for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2023 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago on April 14. They join a total of 714 AERA Fellows.

“AERA Fellows demonstrate the highest standards of excellence, and we are pleased to welcome this year’s class,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “The 2023 AERA Fellows join a prestigious group of exceptional scholars and deserve this honor because of their significant contributions to the field.”

The 2023 AERA Fellows are:

Nicholas A. Bowman , University of Iowa

, University of Iowa Derek C. Briggs , University of Colorado Boulder

, University of Colorado Boulder Marta Civil , University of Arizona

, University of Arizona Jessica T. DeCuir-Gunby , University of Southern California

, University of Southern California Dolores Delgado Bernal , Loyola Marymount University

, Loyola Marymount University Christopher Emdin , University of Southern California

, University of Southern California Kara S. Finnigan , Spencer Foundation and University of Michigan

, Spencer Foundation and University of Michigan Michael S. Garet , American Institutes for Research

, American Institutes for Research Carole L. Hahn , Emory University

, Emory University Aída Hurtado , University of California, Santa Barbara

, University of California, Santa Barbara Joseph E. Kahne , University of California, Riverside

, University of California, Riverside Avi Kaplan , Temple University

, Temple University Jenny J. Lee , University of Arizona

, University of Arizona Ou Lydia Liu , ETS

, ETS Julie A. Luft , University of Georgia

, University of Georgia David M. Osher , American Institutes for Research

, American Institutes for Research Thomas M. Philip , University of California, Berkeley

, University of California, Berkeley Terri D. Pigott , Georgia State University

, Georgia State University Nichole D. Pinkard , Northwestern University

, Northwestern University Heidi A. Schweingruber , National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Kari Smith , Norwegian University of Science and Technology

, Norwegian University of Science and Technology Mariana Souto-Manning , Erikson Institute

, Erikson Institute Laura M. Stapleton , University of Maryland, College Park

, University of Maryland, College Park Karolyn D. Tyson, Georgetown University

###

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.