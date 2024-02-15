Newswise — WASHINGTON, February 15, 2024—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has announced the selection of 24 exemplary scholars as 2024 AERA Fellows. The AERA Fellows Program honors scholars for their exceptional contributions to, and excellence in, education research. Nominated by their peers, the 2024 Fellows were selected by the Fellows Committee and approved by the AERA Council, the association’s elected governing body. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia on April 12. With this cohort, there will be a total of 762 AERA Fellows.

“The 2024 AERA Fellows join an exceptional group of scholars, and we are thrilled to welcome them,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “Their meaningful contributions to the education research field demonstrate the highest standards of academic excellence. They are most deserving of this honor.”

The 2024 AERA Fellows are:

Bruce Baker , University of Miami

, University of Miami Megan Bang , Northwestern University

, Northwestern University Alan Daly , University of California, San Diego

, University of California, San Diego Elizabeth Davis , University of Michigan

, University of Michigan Patricia Edwards , Michigan State University

, Michigan State University Lin Goodwin , Boston College

, Boston College Jeffrey Greene , University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Rochelle Guti é rrez , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Ilana Horn , Vanderbilt University

, Vanderbilt University Jerlando F. L. Jackson , Michigan State University

, Michigan State University Young-Suk Kim , University of California, Irvine

, University of California, Irvine Anastasia Kitsantas , George Mason University

, George Mason University Lisa Linnenbrink-Garcia , Michigan State University

, Michigan State University Christopher Lubienski , Indiana University Bloomington

, Indiana University Bloomington Danny Bernard Martin , University of Illinois Chicago

, University of Illinois Chicago Punya Mishra , Arizona State University

, Arizona State University Sheilah E. Nicholas , University of Arizona

, University of Arizona Carla O'Connor , University of Michigan

, University of Michigan Nicole Patton Terry , Florida State University

, Florida State University Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales , San Francisco State University

, San Francisco State University Elizabeth Tipton , Northwestern University

, Northwestern University Ulrich Trautwein , University of Tübingen, Germany

, University of Tübingen, Germany Joel Westheimer , University of Ottawa

, University of Ottawa Susan A. Yoon, University of Pennsylvania

