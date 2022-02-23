Newswise — Washington, February 23, 2022—AERA has announced the appointment of David Osher (American Institutes for Research) and Vivian Gadsden (University of Pennsylvania) as lead and co-lead editors-in-chief for the 2023 and 2025 editions (Volumes 47 and 49) of the Review of Research in Education (RRE). Joining Osher and Gadsden will be co-editors Carol D. Lee (Northwestern University) and Richard M. Lerner (Tufts University) for the 2023 volume and Linda Darling-Hammond (Learning Policy Institute) and Patricia Gándara (University of California, Los Angeles) for the 2025 volume.

The co-editors are joined by a diverse and accomplished team of associate editors that include Riana Elyse Anderson (University of Michigan), Juliette Berg (American Institutes for Research), Michelle Boyd (American Institutes for Research), Ezekiel Dixon-Roman (University of Pennsylvania), Liesel Ebersöhn (University of Pretoria and World Education Research Association), Laura Hernández (Learning Policy Institute), Nora Wiium (University of Bergen), and Dian Yu (Tufts University).

“I am thrilled that AERA has appointed a true ‘dream team’ of renowned scholars to serve as editors for the 2023 and 2025 volumes,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “The two complementary themes of the volumes could not be more important or timely.”

The topics for the 2023 and 2025 volumes are "The Science of Learning Development" and "Robust Equity," respectively. The first volume will delve into the challenges of equity in education that have been persistent and resistant to change. As they noted in their original proposal, the editors will invite papers “that examine these challenges from perspectives informed by syntheses of what we know about human learning and development.” In the second volume, the editors are “interested in the ways that systems and practices can be used to promote and ensure pathways to youth thriving, a concept that encompasses well-being but extends to the whole individual and to definitions of equity that promote learning and development.” The call for proposals will be released in March.

RRE is published annually and its volumes provide an overview and descriptive analysis of a selected topic through critical essays. RRE promotes discussion and controversy about research problems, in addition to pulling together and summarizing the work in a particular area of scholarship. The 2022 and 2024 volumes, edited by Ron Beghetto and Yong Zhao, will focus on, respectively, "Democratizing Creative Educational Experiences" and "Educational Side Effects."

David Osher is a vice president and Institute Fellow at the American Institutes for Research. In addition to work on the science of learning and development and robust equity, his work focuses on school climate and the conditions for learning, engagement, the development and use of social and emotional competencies, supportive and community-building approaches to school discipline and safety, cultural competence and responsiveness, family and youth engagement, collaboration, and implementation science.

Vivian Gadsden is the William T. Carter Professor of Child Development and Professor of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a past president of AERA, an AERA Fellow, and a member the National Academy of Education. Gadsden’s research interests focus on cultural and social factors in learning and literacy across the life-course and intergenerationally within families, particularly those at the greatest risk for academic and social vulnerability. Her studies and writing examine these interests in relationship to social determinants of health and education, poverty, and family members' beliefs and practices around learning, educational access, and educational persistence.

Carol D. Lee is the Edwina S. Tarry Professor Emerita, School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University. She is president of the National Academy of Education, a past president of AERA, a fellow in the International Society of the Learning Sciences and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is a recipient of numerous awards, including most recently the Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award from AERA, the Squire Award from the National Council of Teachers of English, and the McGraw Prize in Education. Her research focuses on cultural and ecological supports for learning, with a specialized focus on literacy.

Richard M. Lerner is the Bergstrom Chair in Applied Developmental Science and the director of the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University. Lerner is known for his theoretical work on the mutually influential relations between individuals and their settings, as the fundamental basis of life-span human development, and for his use of this approach to developmental theory to describe, explain, and optimize the relations between adolescents and their peers, families, schools, and communities. His work integrates the study of family, school, and community-based programs in the promotion of positive youth development and youth contributions to civil society.

Linda Darling-Hammond is the Charles E. Ducommun Professor of Education Emeritus at Stanford University and founding president of the Learning Policy Institute, created to provide high-quality research for policies that enable equitable and empowering education for each and every child. She is past president of AERA and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Education. She has consulted widely with federal, state, and local officials and educators on strategies for improving education policies and practices and is the recipient of 14 honorary degrees in the U.S. and internationally.

Patricia Gándara is a research professor of education and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA. She is an elected Fellow of AERA and the National Academy of Education. In 2011 she was appointed to President Obama’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans, and in 2015 received the Distinguished Career Award from the AERA Committee on Scholars of Color in Education. She has been a fellow of the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center in Italy, the French-American Association at the Sciences Po Graduate Institute, Paris, and an ETS fellow at Princeton, New Jersey.

