Newswise — Washington, April 8—The American Educational Research Association (AERA), with support from ACT, has announced Daniel M. Koretz of the Harvard Graduate School of Education as the recipient of the 2022 E. F. Lindquist Award.

Named in honor of ACT’s co-founder, the E. F. Lindquist Award is presented in recognition of outstanding applied or theoretical research in the field of testing and measurement. The award is meant to acknowledge a body of research of an empirical, theoretical, or integrative nature rather than a single study.

“AERA is pleased to join ACT in honoring Dr. Koretz with this award for his rich contributions to education research,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “His work has been transformative in advancing greater understanding and improved use of testing and measurement in the education research field.”

“ACT co-founder E.F. Lindquist was a pioneer whose far-reaching contributions are still felt today in classrooms worldwide,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “We are delighted to support AERA, and recognize Dr. Koretz for his similarly leading work in enhancing assessment and testing through research.”

Koretz, the Henry Lee Shattuck Research Professor of Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, is an expert on educational assessment and testing policy, with a primary focus on the impact of high-stakes testing. His work on score inflation, the effects of testing programs on educational practice, the assessment of students with disabilities, international differences in the variability of student achievement, the application of value-added models to educational achievement, and the development of methods for validating scores under high-stakes conditions has notably advanced measurement and testing practices around the globe. Koretz is perhaps most widely known for his enduring contributions on test score inflation and self-monitoring assessments.

Koretz is an AERA Fellow and a member of the National Academy of Education. He received his doctorate in developmental psychology from Cornell University. Koretz will be invited to give the E. F. Lindquist Award Lecture at AERA’s 2023 Annual Meeting. An article emanating from the lecture will be considered for publication in the Journal of Educational and Behavioral Statistics.

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ACT

ACT is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people achieve education and workplace success. Headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa, ACT is trusted as a national leader in college and career readiness, providing high-quality assessments grounded in over 60 years of research. ACT offers a uniquely integrated set of solutions designed to provide personalized insights that help individuals succeed from elementary school through career. Visit us at www.act.org.