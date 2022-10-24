Newswise — Washington, October 24, 2022—The American Educational Research Association (AERA) has released the Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers, edited by Conra D. Gist and Travis J. Bristol.

A first of its kind, the Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers addresses key issues and obstacles in ethnoracial diversity across the life course of teachers’ careers, such as recruitment and retention, professional development, and the role of minority-serving institutions.

Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers are underrepresented in public schools across the country, with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color making up 37 percent of the adult population and 50 percent of children, but just 19 percent of the teaching force. Yet research over decades has indicated their positive impact on student learning and social and emotional development, particularly for Students of Color and Indigenous students.

Video: Coeditors Conra Gist and Travis Bristol discuss the aims and importance of the Handbook

Including chapters from leading researchers and policymakers, the Handbook is designed to be an important resource to help bridge the gap between scholars, practitioners, and policymakers. In doing so, this research will serve as a launching pad for discussion and change at this critical moment in our country’s history. A preview of the research and policies associated with this volume was spotlighted in a special report, “Building a More Ethhnoracially Diverse Teaching Workforce.”

“This volume comes at an important time in which it will help drive vital conversations about teacher diversity,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “Not only that, but it will provide policymakers and practitioners with the information they need to make evidence-based decisions to support a diverse educator workforce.”

The Handbook originated with a grant from AERA through its education research conferences program. The conference, titled “Framing, Examining, and Charting the Landscape of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” was held in April and November of 2018.

Praise from past AERA presidents calls the Handbook “timely, engaging, and comprehensive” (James A. Banks, 1997–1998), “a must-have for teacher educators” (Gloria J. Ladson-Billings, 2005–2006), “distinguished along so many dimensions” (Kris D. Gutiérrez, 2010–2011), and “a research-based roadmap for the critical work needed in teacher education, education policy, and K–12 settings” (Deborah Loewenberg Ball, 2017–2018).

Dr. Conra D. Gist is an associate professor of teaching and teacher education in the College of Education at the University of Houston. Her research focuses on understanding the various types of programs, policies and practices that support the development and advancement of Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers in education systems. Dr. Travis J. Bristol is an associate professor of education at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Education. He chairs the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards board of directors and is a former National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation dissertation and postdoctoral fellow.

A Q&A with the editors is posted on the AERA website. A new piece by the editors on increasing and supporting teacher diversity was published on the Washington Post website. An excerpt of the piece is available on the AERA website.

The Handbook is available for purchase on the AERA website in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.

