Newswise — NEW YORK, NY, November 12, 2024—A groundbreaking study released today reveals the alarming state of African elephant populations over the last 50 years. Both forest and savanna elephant species have experienced widespread declines due to overexploitation and habitat loss, mirroring the global trend affecting large-bodied animals.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed hundreds of population surveys from 475 sites across 37 African countries between 1964 and 2016. To overcome the complexity of survey data and varying wildlife management approaches over the long timescale, the team focused on estimating trends per population unit rather than overall species numbers.

Key findings include:

· Average decline of 90% for African forest elephant populations

· Average decline of 70% for savanna elephant populations

· Combined average decline of 77% across both species continent-wide

Population trends varied significantly. Some populations have disappeared entirely, with others showing rapid growth. Southern Africa for instance saw a 42% average increase in savanna elephant populations, with only 10% of surveyed populations in eastern Africa increasing. No elephant populations in the northern savannas grew, and many became extinct.

According to Boo Maisels, a conservation scientist at Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and a contributing author of the study, “While the overall picture is discouraging for both forest and savanna elephants, we see that some populations remain stable or are even growing. Examples for forest elephants include those of the Nouabale-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo and the Mbam et Djerem National Park in Cameroon; and for savanna elephants, the Katavi-Rukwa and Ruaha-Rungwa ecosystems in Tanzania, and the KAZA landscape in Southern Africa. Our results tell us that if well protected and managed, elephant populations can still increase despite increasing pressures surrounding them and their habitats. Indeed, elephants need our help now more than ever.”

George Wittemyer, senior author and elephant expert with Save the Elephants, emphasized the importance of identifying regions where elephant populations increased. "This study helps us pinpoint successful conservation actions in different contexts. We must develop and implement a portfolio of effective solutions to address the diverse challenges elephants face across Africa."

The research provides crucial insights into elephant conservation status, highlighting areas of concern and opportunities for learning from success stories in regions or sites where populations remain stable or increasing. As threats to these iconic species continue to mount, this comprehensive analysis offers valuable direction for future conservation efforts. Success stories exist illustrating that with good management and protection efforts, elephant populations can recover and thrive.

# # #

About Save the Elephants

Save the Elephants works to secure a future for elephants. Specialising in elephant research, it provides scientific insights into elephant behaviour, intelligence, and long-distance movements and applies them to the challenges of elephant survival and harmonious coexistence with humanity. High-tech tracking helps plan landscapes while low-tech beehive fences, among other tools, provide people /communities living with elephants with protection as well as income. Education and outreach programmes share these insights with local communities as the true custodians of this rich heritage. Save the Elephants (www.savetheelephants.org ) runs the Elephant Crisis Fund (www.elephantcrisisfund.org ) in partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Network, providing flexible and responsive support to NGOs combatting the ivory trade, promoting human-elephant coexistence, and protecting elephant landscapes.

About WCS

WCS combines the power of its zoos and an aquarium in New York City and a Global Conservation Program in more than 50 countries to achieve its mission to save wildlife and wild places. WCS runs the world’s largest conservation field program, protecting more than 50 percent of Earth’s known biodiversity; in partnership with governments, Indigenous People, Local Communities, and the private sector. It’s four zoos and aquarium (the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and the New York Aquarium) welcome more than 3.5 million visitors each year, inspiring generations to care for nature. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org. Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: +1 (347) 840-1242. Listen to the WCS Wild Audio podcast HERE.