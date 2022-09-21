Newswise — After a nationwide search, three highly experienced, fellowship trained physicians, Harsha Ayyala, MD, Jennifer Chui, MD, and Alexander Shustorivich, DO have joined Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute to treat patients with brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as those with acute and chronic pain.

“We selected physicians with years of education, extensive experience and sub-specialty training to expand our services and to strengthen our existing programs,” said Sara Cuccurullo, M.D., chair, vice president and medical director of JFK Johnson. “We wanted physicians not only with the training but also with the passion to work in their specialized fields. These committed doctors made our decisions easy.”

The three physicians are all board certified in physical and rehabilitation medicine in addition to sub-specialty board certifications.

Harsha Ayyala, M.D.

Harsha Ayyala, M.D., has joined JFK Johnson’s Center for Brain Injuries, which is recognized nationally and internationally as a pioneer in brain injury treatment and one of just 16 Traumatic Brain Injury Model System Sites in the nation for the treatment of brain injuries.

Dr. Ayyala completed a Brain Injury Fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine/TIRR Memorial Hermann and obtained her medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She combines neuropharmacology, spasticity management, and interventional practices while leading an experienced interdisciplinary team.

Dr. Ayyala has been published in several peer-reviewed journal publications and abstracts and has her sub-specialty certification in Brain Injury Medicine.

Jennifer M. Chui, M.D.

Jennifer M. Chui, M.D., joins JFK Johnson as medical director of the Spinal Cord Injury program, which offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, support services, and technology and techniques to maximize recovery.

Dr. Chui completed her residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School/Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and completed her Spinal Cord Injury Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital. She earned her medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University

Dr. Chui provides patient care in inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation clinics, focusing on spinal cord injury and related diseases with the goal to maximize quality of life for every patient. She works closely with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, recreational therapists, neuropsychologists, and other medical and surgical specialties to provide comprehensive care. Additionally, her interests encompass caregiver support, vocational rehabilitation, spasticity treatment and medical education for students and residents.

Dr. Chui has been published in several peer-reviewed journal publications and abstracts.

Alexander Shustorovich, D.O.

Alexander Shustorovich, D.O., treats patients with disorders of the spine and peripheral joints. He uses musculoskeletal ultrasound for diagnostic/therapeutic purposes, and neuromodulation and ortho-biologics for pain. He has expertise in fluoroscopic-guided injections, ultrasound-guided injections, and minimally invasive procedures to help patients living with acute and chronic pain.

Dr. Shustorovich completed an interventional pain medicine fellowship at the University of California San Diego Medical Center and his residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he was chief resident in 2020-2021. He earned his medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Shustorovich has been published in several peer-reviewed journal publications and abstracts. His philosophy is to treat patients with a comprehensive, multimodal approach.