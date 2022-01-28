As crews clean up the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh today (Jan. 28), West Virginia University infrastructure expert Hota GangaRao says measures can be taken to prevent similar structural failures in other locations at a lower cost than total replacement.

GangaRao also outlines possible causes for bridge failures.

 

QUOTES

“If a bridge superstructure that is supporting the concrete deck is not corroded excessively or fatigued, then we can use advanced composite materials (as a carpet) over existing concrete decks after desalting (of course) and fuse with polymer composite glass fabric reinforcement with the concrete deck and increase the strength of a bridge. But we still must make sure that deck supporting members are in good shape. If those supporting members are not in good shape (corroding), then we wrap them with glass composite materials. Such methodology of rehabilitation is about 40% of the cost of replacement and much more user-friendly, and also accomplished in a few days as opposed to three months for conventional repairs. We have successfully adopted the above methodology at USACE Loyal Hanna Dam bridge near Pittsburgh."

“The bridge deck is the first line of defense for a bridge system. Decks are typically rated lower than the stiffening structural parts underneath the deck due to weather and traffic-related distresses.”

“Nationally, on average concrete decks provide a service life of about 30 to 35 years and this bridge deck rated at 4 in 2011 for a bridge built in 1970 is not surprising.”

In general, bridge failure may be caused by:

  • Heavy corrosion of members and joints under the concrete deck from salting (necessary in high volume traffic areas).
  • Fatigue cracking of steel and jointing systems from high travel volume.
  • High humidity levels around a bridge can create a halo effect. (In this case, the surrounding park may have contributed to accelerated corrosion due to partial degradation of the superstructure with time.) — Hota GangaRao, WVU Wadsworth Professor and Director of Constructed Facilities Center - Wadsworth Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

 

Additional Resources:

MEDIA KIT: WVU professor’s patented system could save lives and make cities more resilient after natural disasters

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: After Pittsburgh bridge collapse, WVU researcher says measures can be taken to prevent structure failure

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Hota GangaRao at West Virginia University can offer expert comment on infrastructure, including the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Newswise: After Pittsburgh bridge collapse, WVU researcher says measures can be taken to prevent structure failure

Credit: WVU Photo

Caption: Hota GangaRao, WVU Wadsworth Professor and Director of Constructed Facilities Center at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Engineering National Infrastructure Local - Pennsylvania
KEYWORDS
Bridge Collapse infrastructure safety Bridge Design Bridge And Highways Bridge Inspection bridge maintenance Bridge Safety Infrastructure
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY