Newswise — EL PASO, Texas – Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso has reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) to continue our existing provider contract. BCBSTX is the institution’s Teacher Retirement System of Texas health insurance provider.

With this agreement, our BCBSTX plan holders will continue receiving uninterrupted, in-network care from Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso providers.

The health and well-being of our patients, employees and their families are our top priority and we look forward to continuing to provide world-class patient care in our Borderplex community.