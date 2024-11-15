Hi there,

Newswise — We are one day away from the 2024 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

Experts from the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center have several presentations, posters and discussions that cover the latest findings and innovations in the world of cardiovascular medicine.

This work includes one late-breaking abstract on an international trial that compares new and recycled pacemakers for patients in low- and middle-income countries:

We also have members available for expert comment on other late-breaking clinical trials and featured clinical research:

U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Available Experts (alphabetical)

Gorav Ailawadi, M.D., is a director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Helen F. and Marvin M. Kirsh Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School and chair of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Health. He has internationally recognized expertise in mitral and aortic valve disease, with vast experience in minimally invasive cardiac surgery and percutaneous/transcatheter valve therapies having performed over 600 minimally invasive procedures and over 3,000 heart operations. Ailawadi has been invited to national and international conferences to share his expertise with novel minimally invasive approaches, valve disease, reoperative and atrial fibrillation surgery. He is the national principal investigator for numerous transcatheter and surgical valve trials.

John Bisognano, M.D., Ph.D. , is interim chief of cardiovascular medicine at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in severe and resistant hypertension, lipid management and chronic heart failure.

BPROAD - Effects of Intensive Blood Pressure Control in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes – Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. CT

Kent Brummel, M.D., is a general cardiologist, lipidologist and echocardiographer at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is also a clinical assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He has a focus in the management of complex cholesterol conditions.

Thomas Crawford, M.D., is a cardiac electrophysiologist and professor of internal medicine at U-M Medical School. He is medical director of the My Heart Your Heart program and principal investigator of the trial.

Kim A. Eagle, M.D., MACC, is a cardiologist and a director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is also the Albion Walter Hewlett Professor of Internal Medicine-Cardiology at U-M Medical School. Eagle has served the American College of Cardiology on numerous committees and task forces. He is the editor of the ACC’s website, ACC.org. He served its Board of Trustees from 2001-2005. He received ACC’s “Master” designation in 2009, and its national Distinguished Teacher Award in 2012. His outcomes research team has led quality improvement initiatives across the state of Michigan in acute MI, heart failure, and coronary intervention. Dr. Eagle has contributed extramural presentations to more than 110,000 learners in 33 U.S. states and 11 countries. He has published over 700 peer-reviewed articles, 74 chapters, and edited eight books.

Can comment on any late-breaking science

Venkatesh L. Murthy, M.D., Ph.D. – is a cardiac imaging specialist at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine-cardiology and radiology at U-M Medical School. He is a world expert in the application of quantitative analytic approaches to cardiometabolic disease, applying physics-based, statistical, and machine learning methods to medical imaging, metabolomic, proteomic, and genomic data. He is an Associate Editor of New England Journal of Medicine: Artificial Intelligence. Murthy’s research has been funded by major grants as PI from three institutes the National Institutes of Health as well as industry and foundations. He has published numerous papers related to the role of visceral adiposity and obesity in the development of cardiometabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart failure, hypertension and diabetes. He is also a leader in the development of quantitative methods for cardiac imaging with a particular focus in cardiac PET imaging.

AI-ECHO - Artificial Intelligence-based Automated ECHOcardiographic Measurements and the Workflow of Sonographers (AI-ECHO): Randomized Crossover Trial – Nov. 16, 3:15 p.m. CT

– Nov. 16, 3:15 p.m. CT

PanEcho - Complete AI-enabled echocardiography interpretation with multi-task deep learning – Nov. 16, 3:15 p.m. CT