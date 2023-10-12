Newswise — Top Italian Scientists join the discussion of AI and Machine Learning presented by the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation (NIA) this weekend at the annual NIAF convention and gala. The event will cover the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms in cancer diagnosis, therapy, and  medicine is rapidly being adopted in the clinical setting. Currently, these technologies are making an  immediate impact on our ability to correctly detect, diagnose, and treat diseases like cancer, heart  disease, and even infertility, improving patient’s lives. This symposium will feature how expert Italian  and Italian/American clinicians are using AI and machine learning in their medical practices, and what  future advances in this technology will mean for your healthcare. 

 

The Future is Here! brought to you by Italian Scientists:  

Improving Cancer Care and Health with 

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning  

Saturday, October 14

09.00am | 10.15 am 

Executive Room

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert Street NW 

Washington, DC 

 

Organizing Committee

Giancarlo Arra - Vice President SHRO Antonio Giacomini - Ceo Innovaway S.p.A Luciano Dolgetta - Board Member SHRO Andrew Douglas - Board Member SHRO Robert V. Allegrini - Board Member NIAF Joseph del Raso - Board Member NIAF Joseph Gulino - Board Member NIAF Bob Carlucci - Board Member NIAF 

Massimo Petrone - Board Member NIAF 

 

Program and Speakers

 

Opening Remarks 

Antonio Giordano - MD, PhD 

President of Sbarro Health Research Organization, Philadelphia, PA 

 

Can we leave AI just to Geeks? 

Giorgio Ventre - PhD 

Scientific Director, Apple Developer Academy,  

Dipartimento di Ingegneria Elettrica e delle Tecnologie dell’Informazione,  Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Naples, Italy  

 

Artificial intelligence and big data in cancer and  precision oncology: using data to understand the  molecular basis of cancer 

Michele Ceccarelli - PhD 

Professor, Program Leader of Computational Oncology at the Sylvester  Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, Miami, FL 

 

Presentation of the Giovan Giacomo Giordano NIAF award for ethics and creativity in medical research  

Giovan Giacomo Giordano, Jr.  

Strategic Finance, PepsiCo, New York, New York 

 

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.

