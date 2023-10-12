Newswise — Top Italian Scientists join the discussion of AI and Machine Learning presented by the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation (NIA) this weekend at the annual NIAF convention and gala. The event will cover the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms in cancer diagnosis, therapy, and medicine is rapidly being adopted in the clinical setting. Currently, these technologies are making an immediate impact on our ability to correctly detect, diagnose, and treat diseases like cancer, heart disease, and even infertility, improving patient’s lives. This symposium will feature how expert Italian and Italian/American clinicians are using AI and machine learning in their medical practices, and what future advances in this technology will mean for your healthcare.

The Future is Here! brought to you by Italian Scientists:

Improving Cancer Care and Health with

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Saturday, October 14

09.00am | 10.15 am

Executive Room

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert Street NW

Washington, DC

Organizing Committee

Giancarlo Arra - Vice President SHRO Antonio Giacomini - Ceo Innovaway S.p.A Luciano Dolgetta - Board Member SHRO Andrew Douglas - Board Member SHRO Robert V. Allegrini - Board Member NIAF Joseph del Raso - Board Member NIAF Joseph Gulino - Board Member NIAF Bob Carlucci - Board Member NIAF

Massimo Petrone - Board Member NIAF

Program and Speakers

Opening Remarks

Antonio Giordano - MD, PhD

President of Sbarro Health Research Organization, Philadelphia, PA

Can we leave AI just to Geeks?

Giorgio Ventre - PhD

Scientific Director, Apple Developer Academy,

Dipartimento di Ingegneria Elettrica e delle Tecnologie dell’Informazione, Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Naples, Italy

Artificial intelligence and big data in cancer and precision oncology: using data to understand the molecular basis of cancer

Michele Ceccarelli - PhD

Professor, Program Leader of Computational Oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, Miami, FL

Presentation of the Giovan Giacomo Giordano NIAF award for ethics and creativity in medical research

Giovan Giacomo Giordano, Jr.

Strategic Finance, PepsiCo, New York, New York

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.