Newswise — The rapid growth of environmental data presents a significant challenge in analyzing complex pollution networks. While ML has been a pivotal tool, its widespread adoption has been hindered by a steep learning curve and a significant knowledge gap among environmental scientists.



A new study (doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2024.01.006), published in Eco-Environment & Health on February 3, 2024, has developed a groundbreaking approach that merges ChatGPT with machine learning to streamline its use in environmental science..



This research introduces a user-friendly framework, aptly named "ChatGPT + ML + Environment," designed to democratize the application of machine learning in environmental studies. By simplifying the complex processes of data handling, model selection, and algorithm training, this paradigm empowers environmental scientists, regardless of their computational expertise, to leverage machine learning's full potential. The method involves using ChatGPT's intuitive conversational interface to guide users through the intricate steps of machine learning, from initial data analysis to the interpretation of results.



Highlights

• A new paradigm of “ChatGPT + Machine learning (ML) + Environment” is presented.

• The novelty and knowledge gaps of ML for decoupling the complexity of environmental big data are discussed.

• The new paradigm guided by GPT reduces the threshold of using Machine Learning in environmental research.

• The importance of “secondary training” for using “ChatGPT + ML + Environment” in the future is highlighted.



Lead researcher Haoyuan An states, "This new paradigm not only simplifies the application of ML in our field but also opens up untapped potential for environmental research, making it accessible to a broader range of scientists without the need for deep technical knowledge."



The integration of ChatGPT with ML can dramatically lower the barriers to employing advanced data analysis in environmental science, allowing for more efficient pollution monitoring, policy-making, and sustainability research. It marks a significant step toward more informed environmental decision-making and the potential for groundbreaking discoveries in the field.

Funding information

This work was financially supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (No. 2023YFF0614200), National Natural Science Foundation of China (Nos. 22222610, 22376202, 22193051), and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Nos. ZDBS-LY-DQC030, YSBR-086). D. L. acknowledges the support from the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of CAS.

About Eco-Environment & Health

Eco-Environment & Health (EEH) is an international and multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal designed for publications on the frontiers of the ecology, environment and health as well as their related disciplines. EEH focuses on the concept of "One Health" to promote green and sustainable development, dealing with the interactions among ecology, environment and health, and the underlying mechanisms and interventions. Our mission is to be one of the most important flagship journals in the field of environmental health.