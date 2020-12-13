FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 13, 2020

The Tube Decapper OEM Module is designed to automate the pre-analytical function of decapping a specimen collection tube by incorporating into your IVD analyser or automation system without creating any additional complexity. At only 52 cm in height, its compact size means it can be integrated into an analyser or automation system without taking up excessive space.

It can reliably decap specimen collection tubes with a wide range of cap closure types seamlessly, including screw caps, push on caps and even conventional rubber bungs improving workflow and efficiency in the laboratory. Tubes can range from 12mm to 16mm in diameter and from 80mm to 120mm in capped height.

An integral electric tube gripper holds and aligns the presented tube with the decapping head. The removed cap is ejected into a waste chute into a waste bin for easy disposal. The waste chute can be easily removed by the operator for cleaning if required. By eliminating the need for any pneumatics, the set up time is reduced along with the overall capital and operating cost.

The Tube Decapper OEM Module can be customised to suit your analysing or automation platform, enabling you to streamline your development time frame.

Find out more

Visit aimlab.com to find out more.



About Aim Lab Automation Technologies

Aim Lab Automation Technologies (Aim Lab) is a designer and manufacturer of specialist laboratory automation robotics to assist in managing large numbers of samples prior to analysis in industrial and pathology laboratories. Founded in 1975, Aim Lab has designed, manufactured and distributed over 15,000 automation systems through various analyzer manufacturers around the world.

In 2016, Aim Lab was awarded both the Australian and Queensland Export Awards for manufacturing. With a keen appreciation of customer requirements, Aim Lab is an internationally recognised innovator in the field of laboratory automation. Our products provide hands-free sample preparation, automated delivery and sample tracking through the laboratory process. With an emphasis on efficient throughput, Aim Lab systems have found success as laboratories look for cost-effective ways of processing an ever-increasing number of samples.