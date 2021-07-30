Newswise — July 1, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA (USA): Ten materials scientist and engineers have been honored by The American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME) and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) through their selection as AIME-TMS Anniversary Keynote Speakers.

Each of the talks were initially presented at the TMS 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting & Exhibition (TMS2021 Virtual). However, recordings of these talks are now available for free on the TMS website at www.tms.org/AnniversaryKeynotes in recognition of the contributions to the field made by both the presenters and the TMS technical divisions.

Only two TMS2021 Virtual talks were selected from each of TMS’s five technical divisions for this special designation as an AIME-TMS Anniversary Keynote. They were selected by members of TMS’s technical division councils using the following considerations:

The speaker is addressing a forward-looking topic suitable for a keynote, rather than a detailed technical presentation.

The speaker’s address is in keeping with the anniversary theme: Exploring the Future of the Profession.

The speaker is considered a leading expert on their topic.

TMS Extraction & Processing Division

Massachusetts Institute of Technology “Materials Innovations Towards Decarbonization of Industrial Processes” Frank Santaguida, First Cobalt Corporation “Establishing a Domestic Cobalt Supply Chain: Unlocking Challenging Feedstocks”

TMS Functional Materials Division

University of California, Irvine Co-Authors: Benjamin Macdonald, Cheng Zhang, and Enrique Lavernia, University of California, Irvine “Current Perspectives in High-Entropy Alloys” Sarbajit Banerjee, Texas A&M University “Designing Electrode Architectures across Length Scales: Some Lessons Learned from Li-ion and ‘Beyond Li’ Chemistries”

TMS Light Metals Division

University of Michigan “Evolution of Alloy Design, Its Science/Instruments Base, Tech Transfer Routes, and Market Pull, 1921-2021” Mark Easton, RMIT University “Near Net Manufacturing of Light Metal Alloys”

TMS Materials Processing & Manufacturing Division

Texas A&M University Co-Author: Tanner Kirk, Texas A&M University “The High Entropy Alloy Space Is Not as Big as We Think It Is” Presenter: Wei Xiong, University of Pittsburgh Co-Authors: Yunhao Zhao, Noah Sargent, and Kun Li, University of Pittsburgh “Applying Additive Manufacturing Itself as a High-throughput Tool to Accelerate Heat Treatment Design of Additively Manufactured Alloys”

TMS Structural Materials Division

Bruce Pint, Oak Ridge National Laboratory “Beyond Superalloys: An Efficient Strategy for Assessing Environmental Resistance”

Oak Ridge National Laboratory “Beyond Superalloys: An Efficient Strategy for Assessing Environmental Resistance” Dierk Raabe, Max-Planck Institute

“The Role of Fracture in the Reduction of Iron Ore with Hydrogen”

The keynotes are a special highlight of the societies’ year-long celebration of their shared 150th anniversary which will continue through the TMS 2022 Annual Meeting & Exhibition from February 27–March 3, 2022 in Anaheim, California, USA.

ABOUT THE MINERALS, METALS & MATERIALS SOCIETY

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a professional society that connects minerals, metals, and materials scientists and engineers who work in industry, academia, and government positions around the world. TMS creates networking, publication, and professional development opportunities by convening international conferences, publishing books and journals, administering awards, and developing standards for the professions it serves. TMS currently supports more than 12,000 professional and student members on six continents. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF MINING, METALLURGICAL, AND PETROLEUM ENGINEERS

Founded in 1871 by 22 mining engineers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, AIME was one of the first national engineering societies established in the United States and it is known as an Engineering Founder Society. AIME is made up of four Member Societies representing nearly 200,000 professionals and students worldwide, including members of Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST); Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME); Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE); and The Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS).