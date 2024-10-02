Newswise — WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 – The Nobel Prize in physics is scheduled to be awarded Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 5:45 a.m. ET, and AIP is here to help news outlets and reporters prepare.

Experts from AIP and AIP Publishing will be available the morning of the announcement to comment on the new laureates, their accomplishments, and the importance of the Nobel award to the world of science at large. Interviews and quotes can be obtained by contacting [email protected] in advance or after the Nobel presentation.

AIP will update its home page with relevant information pertaining to the winners and their scientific achievements. We will provide resources throughout the week as information is uncovered concerning the winning science.

Digital images from the Emilio Segrè Visual Archives are available for free to anyone looking for images of laureates, past and present. The Niels Bohr Library & Archives also offers oral history interviews, manuscripts, publications, and more.

Physics Today, an AIP publication, will be contributing their reporting expertise on the day of the physics Nobel announcement. There will be a morning briefing and an afternoon comprehensive report on the physics prize posted on their site and sent to weekly email newsletter subscribers.

For predictions about Nobel recipients, we recommend checking Clarivate’s Citation Laureates for 2024. The list is compiled by the Institute for Scientific Information, and these experts have identified 75 Nobel Laureates before they received their recognition.

If you have additional questions or media needs, please contact [email protected].

###