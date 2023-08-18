Newswise — Clouds in the atmosphere form when water vapor condenses around tiny aerosol particles, or nuclei, suspended in the atmosphere. Climate simulations use theoretical models to determine how many of these aerosols and what types are present. But how well does theory match reality?

A multi-institutional team of researchers used airborne measurements of aerosols from the Department of Energy (DOE) Southern Great Plains site to assess the differences in what is called a closure study. Their results showed that, under certain conditions, theoretical modeling can accurately predict the number and properties of cloud condensation nuclei with 80 percent certainty.

This study is one of the first to use airborne measurements from a wider geographic region that receives both local and long-range transported aerosols. The results can help models better predict the number and properties of cloud condensation nuclei, as well as their impact on climate.

