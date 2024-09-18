Newswise — Traditionally, Black Americans have faced a significantly lower risk of suicide compared to their white counterparts.

But increasing factors like bullying, community violence, and “neglectful” parenting are contributing to a broader trend of mental health crises among youth in disadvantaged communities, according to a new study led by Case Western Reserve University.

The key finding: an “alarming” increase in suicidality among Black youth in American cities.

“Our findings highlight the urgent need for targeted interventions that address the multiple, intersecting factors contributing to this crisis,” said the study’s primary researcher Dexter Voisin, dean of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve.

The research, published in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners, surveyed 114 Black adolescents and their caregivers on Chicago’s South Side between 2013-14. Risk factors identified include depression, bullying, exposure to community violence and “neglectful” parenting. The study’s use of a matched data set—comparing perspectives from both adolescents and their caregivers—made the research particularly rigorous, Voisin said.

Other takeaways:

Nearly one in 7 youths reported suicidal thoughts within the past week.

From 2018-21, the suicide rate among Black youth increased 37%, and suicide ideation and attempt-related medical visits rose 84%.

Solutions include focusing on mental health support, violence prevention and strengthening family and community resources, Voisin said.

“The results of this research are generalizable to other cities and other areas with similar size and similar populations,” he said. “The story of the South Side of Chicago is also the story of the East Side of Cleveland. It’s also the same story for low-income Black kids living in Detroit.”

The study found that authoritarian parenting—a style traditionally more common among Black families—has served as a protective factor against suicidality. However, a recent rise in “neglectful” parenting was associated with higher risks of suicidality. Interestingly, researchers also found that receiving public assistance was associated with a lower suicide risk.

Schools, churches and community organizations—such as recreation centers—could play a vital role in implementing these programs and creating supportive environments where youth residing in low-resourced communities can thrive, the study concluded.

“Schools are one of the last safety nets for these youth,” Voisin said, noting the culturally appropriate screening approaches serve a crucial role in suicide prevention.

Study collaborators included Saijun Zhang, from the University of Mississippi, Jun Sung Hong, from Wayne State University, and Xinyi Li from George Mason University.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.

