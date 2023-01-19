Newswise — As Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the killing on the set of ‘Rust,’ Albany Law School professor Michael Wetmore is available to comment on the developing story.

Wetmore currently teaches courses in Trial Practice, Evidence, and Criminal Law at Albany Law.

Before joining the law school, Professor Wetmore served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, where he worked as both a trial and appellate prosecutor. In all, he has practiced in state and local trial courts, intermediate appellate courts, and the New York Court of Appeals. Wetmore is also regularly asked to serve as critiquing faculty for the New York Prosecutor’s Training Institute and the New York State Bar Association’s Trial Academy where he provides feedback to newly admitted attorneys learning trial skills.

He is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Wetmore: https://www.newswise.com/users/expert/10050521