With tax season coming up, Albany Law School Professor Danshera Cords is available to share her insight and deep knowledge of tax law.

She primarily teaches about federal taxation of individuals, corporations and partnerships, and tax policy and social justice. She also writes about tax procedure and disaster relief.

Professor Cords has been teaching since 2002. Before joining the Albany Law School faculty in 2010, she was a Professor of Law at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio. At Capital, she also served as the Academic Director of the Graduate Tax and Business program. Prior to teaching, Professor Cords served as an attorney-advisor to the Hon. Maurice B. Foley of the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.

She is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Cords: https://www.newswise.com/users/expert/Danshera-Cords-10046259